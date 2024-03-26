Boston Red Sox's One Piece collaboration has everyone from Dodgers to BlueJays infuriated

Sports enthusiasts and One Piece fans were thrilled when the famous baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, teamed up with the hit anime series. The Red Sox announced an exciting giveaway of Luffy bobbleheads during their game on August 28, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. This news brought joy to fans of both baseball and One Piece.
However, it also led to disappointment among supporters of other teams, especially the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Many fans were upset because the giveaway was only happening in Boston, and they couldn't attend since they lived far away. Dodgers and Blue Jays fans felt left out and expressed their frustration on social media.
One Piece Fans from Los Angeles Dodgers to Toronto Blue Jays frustrated over latest collaboration
Fans eagerly anticipate getting their hands on the collaboration's centerpiece, the Luffy bobblehead. This collectible item drew interest from both One Piece and baseball enthusiasts. However, its exclusivity to the Boston Red Sox game left supporters of other teams disappointed.
Toronto Blue Jays fans voiced frustration, as their game against the Red Sox on August 28, 2024, will be taking place at Fenway Park in Boston. Living far from the ballpark makes attending and acquiring the coveted Luffy bobblehead difficult for many Blue Jays supporters. They feel excluded from this unique collaboration between One Piece and the Red Sox.
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers also expressed frustration with the Red Sox's partnership. Recently, the Dodgers signed notable Japanese players including Shohei Ohtani, a superstar athlete adored in Japan. This ensured all Dodgers games would air in Japan, securing a sizable following from Ohtani's homeland. Ohtani admires the anime and manga series created by Eiichiro Oda, who is also a huge fan of the gifted ballplayer.
Many Dodgers supporters argued their team should've forged the collaboration, given Ohtani's love for the series and the Japanese fanbase. They felt frustrated that the Red Sox secured this opportunity instead of their franchise.
Dodgers enthusiasts believe their organization missed a chance to capitalize on Ohtani's popularity and the strong ties between himself, One Piece, and Japanese fans. leaving them unhappy, as they believed it should've been their team partnering with the beloved anime series.
Final thoughts
Combining baseball and anime created buzz for Red Sox supporters and the anime's fans. An exclusive Luffy bobblehead giveaway during an August 2024 game sparked excitement. However, distant fans felt left out, unable to join the fun. Blue Jays supporters wished to partake in this cool collaboration but couldn't due to location issues.
The Dodgers' fans, with Japanese players like Ohtani, also felt disappointment at missing out. While these collaborations generate hype, they should consider including all devoted fans. Collaborations that unite varied fandoms are great, but accessibility is key for a fully engaging experience.