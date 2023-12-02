Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 9 gets delayed by a week

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 9 has been delayed by one week. The reason for the delay is to maintain quality. The official website of the anime adaptation updated the fanbase about the same one day before the scheduled air date.

As per the schedule, the episode was supposed to arrive on December 2, 2023. Instead, Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 9 will now be available next week, on December 9, 2023.

Let’s take a look at the streaming details of the upcoming episode now that the schedule has been changed due to maintenance reasons.

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig

episode 9 release details

Official announcement on Twitter (Screengrab via Twitter/@butaliver_anime)

As stated earlier, Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 9 will be released on December 9, 2023, for most regions and on December 10, 2023 at 12:30 am JST. The latest episode of the anime series will be available on Crunchyroll.

This streaming platform is available in South America, North America, Central America, Middle East, Europe, Africa, CIS, and Oceania.

Fans residing in regions outside of the ones stated above can watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video. It is noteworthy to mention that the stream will not be available for free on the aforementioned platforms. Viewers need to avail of their paid services to access their catalog.

Plot of the series in brief

The story of Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig revolves around an Otaku (a person who has an obsession with anime or manga). He is rather unappealing to the rest of the world owing to his interests and his lifestyle.

One fateful day, this man blacked out after eating raw pig liver. To his surprise, he woke up in the body of a pig. After an unexpected turn of events, the pig was able to befriend a young girl named Jess, who is gentle, sweet, and empathetic, not only towards her friends, but also the pig she encountered.

She has a special trait that no other person has - telepathy. Her ability to read minds plays a massive role in the story. Despite reading the pig’s vulgar thoughts, she decided to befriend him. It is also revealed that she plans on eating the pig.

Unfortunately, Jess’ destiny is rather dark and she is in need of help. Viewers are thus left wondering whether the pig will be able to save her when the time comes. It also remains to be seen whether the pig will use his refined olfactory senses, wit, and intelligence to overcome the obstacles thrown at them.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.