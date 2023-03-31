Crunchyroll accused of predatory tactics after dumping yet another game

The anime and manga community has accused Crunchyroll of adopting predatory tactics when it comes to Gacha games. In this case, it’s Princess Connect! Re: Dive that will be shut down on April 30, 2023. This is a popular mobile game that was extremely successful and garnered a massive fanbase that was loyal to the game.
One of the main producers of the game is Crunchyroll, which means they have control over the game when it comes to non-Japanese servers. In the announcement post, the platform didn’t particularly state a reason that was directly responsible for the removal of the game. This certainly upset the entire fanbase, since a well-performing game was removed without them receiving a proper explanation.
It’s also noteworthy to mention that the in-game shop has been closed, though fans will still be able to utilize the jewels that they have accumulated till now. Mahiru and Rin, the new characters that will be released on April 17, will be accessible by the player base till the end of April.
"Don't let Crunchyroll touch your game": Netizens unhappy with the platform shutting down Princess Connect! Re: Dive take to Twitter
Princess Connect! Re: Dive isn’t the only Gacha mobile game that has been shut down by Crunchyroll. The fanbase has noticed this trend and plenty of them have voiced their opinions on how the company operates. One such noticeable game that was shut down was Mitrashpere.
According to many, this trend has been repeated with other games like Attack on Titan Tactics and Mass For The Dead. The fanbase voiced its opinion on this trend by taking to Twitter and resolving to stop playing games that are published by the aforementioned company.
One fan in particular even pled the studio that was responsible for the creation of the game. Many have also made it clear that it would be extremely difficult to trust Crunchyroll after what they have done to Princess Connect! Re: Dive. Check out some of these tweets below:
About Princess Connect! Re: Dive
Princess Connect! Re: Dive is an online role-playing mobile game that was developed by Cygames and is a sequel to a previous game that was launched in 2015. The sequel was so popular that Cygames Pictures announced an anime adaptation with a run of 25 episodes that span across two seasons.
The game was initially introduced only in Japan. Owing to its performance, the game expanded its horizons and was released globally. Crunchyroll was the producer of the game in regions outside of Japan.
The story of the said game revolves around Twinkle Wish guild, who has now ascended to the Tower of Sol, and Minerva is fused with Mana Senri. Yuuki wakes up in an unknown location after her battle and loses all his memories. It is at this time that he meets Ameth, who assigns him a vague mission. Yuuki embarks on a journey to regain all of his lost memories and complete the mission that Ameth has in place for him.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.