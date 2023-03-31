Crunchyroll accused of predatory tactics after dumping yet another game

The anime and manga community has accused Crunchyroll of adopting predatory tactics when it comes to Gacha games. In this case, it’s Princess Connect! Re: Dive that will be shut down on April 30, 2023. This is a popular mobile game that was extremely successful and garnered a massive fanbase that was loyal to the game.

One of the main producers of the game is Crunchyroll, which means they have control over the game when it comes to non-Japanese servers. In the announcement post, the platform didn’t particularly state a reason that was directly responsible for the removal of the game. This certainly upset the entire fanbase, since a well-performing game was removed without them receiving a proper explanation.

It’s also noteworthy to mention that the in-game shop has been closed, though fans will still be able to utilize the jewels that they have accumulated till now. Mahiru and Rin, the new characters that will be released on April 17, will be accessible by the player base till the end of April.

"Don't let Crunchyroll touch your game": Netizens unhappy with the platform shutting down Princess Connect! Re: Dive take to Twitter

Princess Connect! Re: Dive isn’t the only Gacha mobile game that has been shut down by Crunchyroll. The fanbase has noticed this trend and plenty of them have voiced their opinions on how the company operates. One such noticeable game that was shut down was Mitrashpere.

Kaius (they/them) @KaiuswithaK i can't say i'm surprised about priconne closing, crunchyroll kind of has a habit of localizing games to essentially pump and dump them i can't say i'm surprised about priconne closing, crunchyroll kind of has a habit of localizing games to essentially pump and dump them https://t.co/izQhYZh7W9

According to many, this trend has been repeated with other games like Attack on Titan Tactics and Mass For The Dead. The fanbase voiced its opinion on this trend by taking to Twitter and resolving to stop playing games that are published by the aforementioned company.

One fan in particular even pled the studio that was responsible for the creation of the game. Many have also made it clear that it would be extremely difficult to trust Crunchyroll after what they have done to Princess Connect! Re: Dive. Check out some of these tweets below:

Raitei🏴‍☠️🥀🐺 @zaveiruga Bro I feel bad for the Princess Connect players. I'm never going to play Crunchyroll published gatcha games, it turns out this is like the 2-3rd game that EoS'd because it was under 200k? it's not the first atleast. Bro I feel bad for the Princess Connect players. I'm never going to play Crunchyroll published gatcha games, it turns out this is like the 2-3rd game that EoS'd because it was under 200k? it's not the first atleast.

Kyle @CanadianLuck7 @Pettan_Enjoyer @underscoreJO3Y



I should of seen this coming @priconne_en That is to true…. MASS FOR THE DEADI should of seen this coming @Pettan_Enjoyer @underscoreJO3Y @priconne_en That is to true…. MASS FOR THE DEADI should of seen this coming

Tavxo @Tavxo1 @priconne_en @Cygames_EN please help, Us fans love this game and would love to keep playing, all the hard work and love we put into this will be for nothing, I’m not ready to say bye to princess connect. So please save the day. @priconne_en @Cygames_EN please help, Us fans love this game and would love to keep playing, all the hard work and love we put into this will be for nothing, I’m not ready to say bye to princess connect. So please save the day.

Kyruto64 @Kyruto64



There were so many amazing and exciting features we were about to get



Why even finally fix the game if your shutting it down a month later



I doubt anyone will seriously trust Crunchyroll for anything in the future now @priconne_en Thanks for nothingThere were so many amazing and exciting features we were about to getWhy even finally fix the game if your shutting it down a month laterI doubt anyone will seriously trust Crunchyroll for anything in the future now @priconne_en Thanks for nothingThere were so many amazing and exciting features we were about to getWhy even finally fix the game if your shutting it down a month laterI doubt anyone will seriously trust Crunchyroll for anything in the future now https://t.co/WF6clpwcKF

Julio Ruiz @diebuster @priconne_en This is the last time I support a crunchyroll release. I invested so much time into this game only for them to prematurely pull the plug... @priconne_en This is the last time I support a crunchyroll release. I invested so much time into this game only for them to prematurely pull the plug... https://t.co/S3oTbvoIKR

About Princess Connect! Re: Dive

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is an online role-playing mobile game that was developed by Cygames and is a sequel to a previous game that was launched in 2015. The sequel was so popular that Cygames Pictures announced an anime adaptation with a run of 25 episodes that span across two seasons.

The game was initially introduced only in Japan. Owing to its performance, the game expanded its horizons and was released globally. Crunchyroll was the producer of the game in regions outside of Japan.

The story of the said game revolves around Twinkle Wish guild, who has now ascended to the Tower of Sol, and Minerva is fused with Mana Senri. Yuuki wakes up in an unknown location after her battle and loses all his memories. It is at this time that he meets Ameth, who assigns him a vague mission. Yuuki embarks on a journey to regain all of his lost memories and complete the mission that Ameth has in place for him.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

