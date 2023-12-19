Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime reveals March 2024 release date via new trailer 

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime revealed that a two-part anime film will be released on March 22, 2024, and April 19, 2024. The release dates for parts 1 and 2 were revealed in a recent trailer uploaded by official sources on X (formerly Twitter) at 8 am JST.
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is a manga series written and illustrated by Inio Asano. The manga began serializing in Big Comic Spirits, Shogakunan’s seinen magazine. The manga was first released in 2014 and completed its run in 2022 with a collection of 12 volumes.
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction new trailer, release dates, cast, and staff
Trailer and release dates
The trailer of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction starts with a shot of the two main characters - Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa. The two high school girls seemed lost in a conversation while standing on the rooftop and looking at something in the distance. Soon, the trailer cuts to a shot showcasing a massive spaceship hovering over their heads.
The trailer then transitioned to a few B-rolls from the film, which is seemingly set in a dystopian world. The place seems to be deserted, and the music creates an atmosphere of tension and suspense. At last, a huge explosion takes place and abruptly ends the trailer.
Towards the end, the release dates for the two-part film were revealed. As mentioned, the first part will be released on March 22, 2024, and the second part will debut on April 19, 2024.
Main cast
Lilas Ikuta will play the main character, Kadode Koyama. She is a popular Japanese pop singer who is a part of the popular duo group YOASOBI. The other main character, Ouran Nakagawa, will be voiced by Ano (Shimizu Ayano), a popular Japanese singer and model. The other cast members of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction are as follows:
- Kiho Kurihara - Atsumi Tanezaki
- Futaba Takemoto - Azumi Waki
- Hiroshi Nakagawa - Junichi Suwabe
- Nobuo Koyama - Kenjiro Tsuda
- Kenichi Kohiruimaki - Kouki Uchiyama
- Keita Ōba - Miyu Irino
- Ai Demoto - Miyuri Shimabukuro
- Makoto Tainuma - Ryoko Shiraishi
- Rin Hirama - Saeko Ooki
- Naoki Watarase - Taito Ban
Main Staff
The main staff responsible for the production of the two-part film is as follows:
- Director - Tomoyuki Kurokawa
- Series Composition - Reiko Yoshida
- Screenplay - Reiko Yoshida
- Music - Taro Umebayashi
- Original creator - Inio Asano
- Character Design - Nobutake Ito
- Chief Animation Director - Nobutake Ito
- Editing - Masayuki Kurosawa
Production +h animation studio will produce Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. This is a relatively new studio that doesn’t have a high number of projects in its portfolio. However, the studio has done incredible work in the past, which can be seen in Space Camper Chicchi and The Orbital Children.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.