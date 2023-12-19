Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime reveals March 2024 release date via new trailer 

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime revealed that a two-part anime film will be released on March 22, 2024, and April 19, 2024. The release dates for parts 1 and 2 were revealed in a recent trailer uploaded by official sources on X (formerly Twitter) at 8 am JST.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is a manga series written and illustrated by Inio Asano. The manga began serializing in Big Comic Spirits, Shogakunan’s seinen magazine. The manga was first released in 2014 and completed its run in 2022 with a collection of 12 volumes.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction new trailer, release dates, cast, and staff

Trailer and release dates

The trailer of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction starts with a shot of the two main characters - Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa. The two high school girls seemed lost in a conversation while standing on the rooftop and looking at something in the distance. Soon, the trailer cuts to a shot showcasing a massive spaceship hovering over their heads.

Screenshot of the official announcement translated to English (Screengrab via X/@dedededeanime)

The trailer then transitioned to a few B-rolls from the film, which is seemingly set in a dystopian world. The place seems to be deserted, and the music creates an atmosphere of tension and suspense. At last, a huge explosion takes place and abruptly ends the trailer.

Towards the end, the release dates for the two-part film were revealed. As mentioned, the first part will be released on March 22, 2024, and the second part will debut on April 19, 2024.

Main cast

Lilas Ikuta will play the main character, Kadode Koyama. She is a popular Japanese pop singer who is a part of the popular duo group YOASOBI. The other main character, Ouran Nakagawa, will be voiced by Ano (Shimizu Ayano), a popular Japanese singer and model. The other cast members of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction are as follows:

Kiho Kurihara - Atsumi Tanezaki

Futaba Takemoto - Azumi Waki

Hiroshi Nakagawa - Junichi Suwabe

Nobuo Koyama - Kenjiro Tsuda

Kenichi Kohiruimaki - Kouki Uchiyama

Keita Ōba - Miyu Irino

Ai Demoto - Miyuri Shimabukuro

Makoto Tainuma - Ryoko Shiraishi

Rin Hirama - Saeko Ooki

Naoki Watarase - Taito Ban

Main Staff

A still from the latest trailer (Image via Production +h)

The main staff responsible for the production of the two-part film is as follows:

Director - Tomoyuki Kurokawa

Series Composition - Reiko Yoshida

Screenplay - Reiko Yoshida

Music - Taro Umebayashi

Original creator - Inio Asano

Character Design - Nobutake Ito

Chief Animation Director - Nobutake Ito

Editing - Masayuki Kurosawa

Production +h animation studio will produce Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction. This is a relatively new studio that doesn’t have a high number of projects in its portfolio. However, the studio has done incredible work in the past, which can be seen in Space Camper Chicchi and The Orbital Children.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.