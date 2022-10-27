Disney CEO says animation is only for kids, Twitter hits back sharply

Disney CEO Bob Chapek found himself the talk of Twitter today, thanks to some recent comments he made about animation. Chapek has been the CEO since Bob Iger’s retirement from the role in February 2020.
In his interview with the Wall Street Journal, Chapek claimed that when parents put their kids to bed after watching animation, they likely won’t watch another animated project for themselves. Chapek essentially expressed his belief here that animation is only for kids, despite Disney’s recent attempts to foray into the anime market, which makes a living off of adult demographics.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest news from the Disney CEO, as well as addresses fan reactions to these claims.
Disney CEO’s claims regarding adults and animation sparks outrage on Twitter
Chapek's comments and fan reaction
Chapek's comments have, unsurprisingly, sparked outrage amongst Twitter users who call themselves general fans of animation. While many are discussing anime films and series specifically, there are Western series which are also being brought up, such as Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and Invincible.
Many fans are critiquing Chapek's comments, mainly due to his position as CEO of the Walt Disney company. Known for its loyal fanbase comprised of all age groups, many pointed out how direct Chapek's comments appear to be, against the products Disney puts out .
It's certainly an interesting comment to make, especially in light of Disney's recent acquisition of anime titles like Bleach: TYBW and The Tatami Galaxy. These titles likely cost Disney a large sum to acquire the streaming rights for, especially Bleach, making Chapek's comments all the more confusing.
Fans are most definitely confused by these comments, as well as expressing anger and disbelief that the CEO of Disney could say such a thing. This is somewhat unsurprising, with Chapek's comments being expectedly divisive considering the company he represents and the products they're known for.
Fans are also critiquing Chapek for a lack of knowledge regarding the history of the medium, of which his company’s namesake is very much a part of. The entire situation seems to have, unfortunately, left a bad taste in the mouths of animation fans regarding Disney’s apparent approach to and opinions on the medium.
While it remains to be seen if these comments will affect the company in the long run, it’s clear that people are upset with Chapek’s comments. At least in the immediate future, the Disney CEO might face issues from fans because of his comment.
