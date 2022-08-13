Disney+ rumored to have purchased streaming license for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War 

One of the most awaited moments for Bleach fans in the last couple of years is the release of Thousand-Year Blood War. Fans of the original series have longed for this sequel, and are excited to see more of Ichigo’s adventures come to life.

A few hours ago, the fanbase received some of the worst news they could have gotten: Disney has acquired the rights to stream the series. The news has raised concerns about the future of the series, as Disney does not have the best reputation when it comes to anime.

Bleach is considered one of the Big Three Shonen series. It follows the adventures of Ichigo, a young man who finds himself trapped in a world of Shinigami and death. The anime series ended in 2014, years before the original manga ended.

Because of this, followers of Ichigo and friends have been expecting the return of the anime series for years. Their dreams finally came true a few months ago, when it was revealed that a sequel to the original anime will be released later this year.

The new sequel will be released in October 2022, with Studio Pierrot returning to take care of the animation. Up until a few hours ago, the series was hyped to no end amongst fans of the franchise, until some gloomy news was released.

Why Disney+ purchasing the rights to Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is bad news for fans

International fans have been waiting to find out which streaming service will provide them with new Bleach content. Sadly for many of them, recent speculation suggests that Disney Plus will be the new home for Ichigo and his allies.

Fans are dreading this news, as Disney has a record of censoring and butchering any kind of anime the company gets its hands on. The best example of this phenomenon is the infamous Disney adaptation of Ghibli films, which are considered to be some of the worst anime films ever.

HandheldGamer @HandheldG Could you imagine if Disney wanted to do a live action adaptation of a Studio Ghibli movie Could you imagine if Disney wanted to do a live action adaptation of a Studio Ghibli movie

News of Disney acquiring the rights to Thousand-Year Blood War is still mainly speculation. Until we have an official announcement about the news, we cannot be certain if this new season will in fact be available on Disney’s streaming platform.

Final thoughts

Leonic458 @Leonic458JF #bleach #DisneyPlus

Come, and buy. The thousand year blood war merch the ambassador wakame Come, and buy. The thousand year blood war merch the ambassador wakame #bleach #DisneyPlus Come, and buy. The thousand year blood war merch the ambassador wakame https://t.co/IVscaqHR1I

Having easy access to anime is one of the blessings of a globalized world. However, this can be equally as bad in some cases, like Bleach’s. Disney has never been a company particularly interested in anime. Their latest attempt at anime, Star Wars: Visions, was received with divided reviews.

As such, Bleach fans are concerned about the future of the new season. While they are afraid of Disney censoring and messing with important portions of the plot, it is unlikely the executives would allow this. Disney Plus already has a plethora of mature content, so the series will probably be left untouched.

Digi💚 @Digiordep “I’m Ichigo Kurosaki, from BLEACH, and you’re watching Disney Plus!” “I’m Ichigo Kurosaki, from BLEACH, and you’re watching Disney Plus!” https://t.co/abQhxCeDzX

Still, we will need to wait a bit until the news about Disney’s acquisition of Bleach is made official to give us an idea as to how the company will handle the series. Fans can only wait and hope that Disney has learned from their mistakes and will do better this time around.

