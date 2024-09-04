Dragon Ball DAIMA unveils new trailer and updated visual ahead of October 2024 premiere

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the official Dragon Ball website revealed the new main trailer and updated key visual for the Dragon Ball DAIMA anime. In addition, the anime also revealed the voice cast members for some characters and super collaboration for the opening theme song.

Dragon Ball DAIMA anime is set to premiere on Friday, October 11, 2024. The original anime was created to commemorate the manga series's 40th anniversary. The franchise's original creator Akira Toriyama was in charge of the story, setting, and character design. Unfortunately, he passed away in March 2024.

Dragon Ball DAIMA previews opening theme song with main trailer

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Dragon Ball DAIMA unveiled its updated new visual. While Goku (mini), Supreme Kai (mini), and Glorio remained the same, the anime finally unveiled the identity of the Masked Majin. The character's real name is Panzy.

The new key visual also shows two characters peeking over at Goku and company from the edge of the visual. While one of the characters is Gomah, the other character's identity is yet to be revealed.

The mysterious character seen in the visual and trailer (Image via Toei Animation)

Another difference in the visual is that the first visual's catchphrase said, "Welcome to the Great Adventure!" Meanwhile, the catchphrase in the new visual says, "Welcome to the Demon Realm!!" With that, the anime has revealed that the events in the series will take place in the "Demon Realm."

Dragon Ball DAIMA will premiere on Friday, October 11, at 11:40 PM JST.

The main trailer for the anime starts with a mysterious spell. Soon after, Goku and his friends can be seen turned into children. Hence, Goku (mini) and Supreme Kai (mini) partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm alongside new characters Panzy and Glorio to possibly turn everything back to normal.

The trailer also revealed some new characters who are being shown for the first time. The most notable ones are the man who looks like Supreme Kai and the woman who seems to be conspiring against the world with a mysterious smile.

Goku (mini) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With this trailer, the anime also previewed the opening theme song for Dragon Ball DAIMA anime. The opening theme song is called "Jaka Jaan," and is a super collaboration between Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K. Zedd composed the music, Yukinojo Mori composed the lyrics, and C&K provided the vocals.

As for the new voice cast members, Yumiko Kobayashi will be voicing Supreme Kai (mini), Koki Uchiyama will be voicing Glorio, and Fairouz Ai will be voicing Panzy. The three voice actors will be appearing at a stage event at the “Dragon Ball Daimatsuri” at Tokyo Big Sight on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

