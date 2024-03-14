Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 preview hints at Goku going all out against Gohan

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, a Limited-Time Sneak Peek at the storyboard for Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 by Toyotarou was released on the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise. The preview hinted at the fight between Goku and Gohan heating up.

The manga's previous chapter saw Gohan fighting Goten and Trunks in a handicap fight. However, the fight soon ended after the two Saiyans failed at the Fusion Dance. Right after, Gohan faced Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku in his Beast form. The battle saw portions of Beerus' planet get destroyed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 preview hints at Goku starting his counterattack against Gohan

On March 14, 2024, the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise gave fans a limited-time sneak peek at the storyboard for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 by Toyotarou. The sneak peek will only be available for one week until 10 AM JST on March 21, 2024.

The preview allowed fans to see the storyboard for the first seven pages of Dragon Ball Super chapter 103. The manga chapter is set to be published in V Jump's super-sized May edition on Thursday, March 21, in Japan.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

The new chapter is set to pick up from where the previous chapter ended as it builds up toward the climax of the SUPER HERO arc.

It is set to be titled "Passing it on/Inheritance to the Future."

The chapter opens with Beast Gohan launching a barrage of kicks at his father Son Goku. While Goku managed to parry the first two kicks, he fell victim to the third kick as he was launched far into the forest.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

Goku was left impressed by Gohan. Usually, he has a lot of potential, meaning that he could master a form if he is given enough time. However, this time, it was different. It seemed like Gohan had already mastered the Beast form.

Gohan immediately credited this to his Piccolo as he was the one who trained him to control Beast form. While Goku seemed impressed, he himself had been training all this time, so he wasn't prepared to back down. With that, he began his counterattack.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 storyboard (Image via Shueisha)

Goku levitated into the air, following which he teleported right behind Gohan, kicking him to a distance. While Gohan was still in the air, Goku followed him and hammered him down with both his fists towards the ground.

With that, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 preview set up the battle between Son Goku and his Gohan to heat up. This chapter should effectively be the end of the SUPER HERO arc, following which, fans can expect a new arc to begin. However, with manga author Akira Toriyama's death, the manga may announce a piece of major news as well.

