Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 confirmed to return in May

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 will be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Following the death of manga author, Akira Toriyama, the manga series is set to go on a one-month break. Hence, there will be no Dragon Ball Super chapter in V-Jump Issue #6 2024, and instead, the manga will return in May 2024.

The manga's previous chapter featured several fights between the Saiyans on Beerus' planet. Right after, Goku, Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and Vegeta returned to Earth. There, Goku reunited with Piccolo and joined him and Gohan to pick up his granddaughter Pan from school.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 set to release in May 2024

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Before the recent manga chapter was released, the alleged spoilers from V Jump magazine revealed that Dragon Ball Super manga was set to go on a break. Unfortunately, the leaks could not clarify how long the break was going to be.

Fortunately, with the official release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 103, the manga series finally revealed the release date for the next chapter.

Pan and Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, the manga series' next chapter is set to be released in May 2024, effectively meaning that the manga will be on a one-month break.

This means that Dragon Ball Super chapter 104 will be released in Shueisha's V Jump issue #7 2024 magazine.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 104?

Considering that the manga's previous chapter ended the epilogue of the SUPER HERO Saga, the upcoming chapter from the manga series will most likely be the start of a new saga.

Goku and his friends in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Before the SUPER HERO Saga, the manga series saw the return of Frieza as he attained a new form called Black Frieza. This form was effectively stronger than both Goku and Vegeta's strongest forms. Hence, evidently, Frieza is set to be a huge threat to the Saiyans.

Thus, the upcoming chapter of the manga series could likely start a new saga that focuses on the battle against Black Frieza. Considering that the manga series focused on Gohan, Broly, Goten, and Trunks in the previous saga, there is a good chance that they may get to play key roles in the next story saga as well.

Nevertheless, fans would have to wait until the next chapter gets released to see how the story unfolds.

Related Links

Will Dragon Ball Super continue after Akira Toriyama's death? Series' fate, explored

Dragon Ball Super manga failed the one character it couldn't afford to