Eiichiro Oda's Monsters anime announces January 2024 release with new visuals

Netflix Anime's official account announced that the Monsters anime by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will have a January 2024 release window. The announcement was made on X, formerly Twitter, on December 15, 2023, at 12 pm JST, and included a key visual of the anime adaptation.

Monsters anime is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s one-shot manga called Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku, which translates to “103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.” It was also featured on Wanted - a collection of one-shot manga that is written and illustrated by the same creator. This article will take a closer look at the key visual and other relevant details ahead of the anime adaptation’s release.

Taking a look at the Monsters anime key visual and character visual

At the very center of the key visual, fans can see the protagonist of the upcoming anime adaptation - Ryuma. The poster has a double exposure effect showcasing a closeup of Ryuma's face and it is blended with a shot of him partaking in a fight with his sword. The title of the Monsters anime is right in the center. Following this, the two very important deuteragonists in the series are visible.

Cyrano, who has a very unique appearance, appears on the right. He is sporting a Musketeer hat with a red colored cape and has a thin curved mustache. His appearance is quite similar to Mihawk Dracule from the One Piece series.

From the left - Ryuma, Flare, adn Cyrano (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, on the left is Flare, who has shoulder-length hair and is wearing a yellow and white-colored striped shirt. On the upper portion of the key visual, fans can see the Dragon, which the one-shot manga was based on.

More about the Monsters anime production

Official announcement by E&H Production (Screengrab via X/@EandH_INFO)

As mentioned earlier, the Monsters anime was created by Eiichiro Oda and will be produced by Netflix. The director for the upcoming anime adaptation is Sunghoo Park. This is a name that is well-known in the anime and manga community since he directed some of the most visually pleasing and successful anime titles.

Sunghoo Park is known for directing Ninja Kamui, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Jujutsu Kaisen. He also opened his very own animation studio E&H Production, which will be animating this particular project.

About the one-shot manga

The Monsters anime is based on Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku, a one-shot that was published way back in 1994 by Shueisha. This, along with other one-shot manga titles by Eiichiro Oda was then compiled and released in a series known as Wanted. Additionally, a voice comic adaptation of the one-shot manga was created in 2021.

This was done as a part of the One Piece 100 We Are ONE celebration. This celebration was done to commemorate the release of One Piece’s 100th volume. The voice comic adaptation was released on September 6 and September 7, 2021, as a two-part series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.