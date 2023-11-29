Eiichiro Oda's MONSTERS anime reveals 2024 release window

On Wednesday, November 28, 2023, Twitter user and reliable general anime and manga news source @AIR_NewsØ1 (AIR) posted alleged new information on the MONSTERS anime. The upcoming television anime series serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's original one-shot manga series of the same name, which is set in the One Piece world.

Per AIR's post, the MONSTERS anime adaptation is scheduled for broadcast in 2024, which makes sense considering the timing of previous release information for the project. AIR's post also reaffirms that the anime is being directed and composed by Sunghoo Park at E&H Production animation studios.

The MONSTERS anime and its corresponding source material both focus on characters originally mentioned in Oda's flagship One Piece manga series. Most notably, the one-shot manga focuses on swordsman Ryuma, who is referenced in One Piece as the ancient Wano samurai Shimotsuki Ryuma, known for slaying a dragon.

MONSTERS anime's 2024 premiere all but confirmed

Unfortunately, beyond this latest information about the MONSTERS anime's release window, there is no significant news about the production beyond the involvement of Park and E&H Productions. However, there are some Easter eggs from the promotional poster for the anime that can be used to infer certain details about its production.

For example, the Japanese subtitle of the movie is "Ippyakusanji Hiryu Jigoku," which literally means "103 Emotions Flying Dragon Samurai Extreme." This name is derived from Roronoa Zoro's finishing move against the Beast Pirates' King. The word "Ryu," which means dragon in Japanese, is also colored green on the poster, seemingly another nod to Zoro. Ryuma in the original manga is also said to look very similar to Zoro in general appearance.

With this in mind, many fans are theorizing that Oda will reveal Zoro as being a descendant of Ryuma Shimotsukl in the MONSTERS anime adaptation. While such information was lacking from the original manga due to it preceding Oda's One Piece series, it's possible that such a retcon could be added to the manga's anime adaptation.

The anime adaptation of the beloved one-shot manga was first revealed during the One Piece Day 2023 event. The event is a celebration of Oda's manga of the same name. It is held across two days each year in July, around the time when the manga originally debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The One Piece television anime adaptation is in the midst of concluding its Wano arc and starting the Egghead arc. The original manga is already in the climax of the latter. Oda announced in 2022 that the start of the Egghead arc would also mark the beginning of the series' Final Saga.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

