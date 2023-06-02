Hell's Paradise episode 9 preview hints at a Lord Tensen meeting

MAPPA has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Hell's Paradise episode 9. The episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, June 3, at 11 pm JST. The upcoming episode, titled God and Man, will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Tenza and Nurugai have an encounter with the Tensen, Zhu Jin. After Shion rescued them, Tenza convinced his master to let him save Nurugai. However, when Zhu Jin again attacked the trio, Tenza sacrificed his life to let Shion and Nurugai escape.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Paradise.

Hell's Paradise episode 9 preview hints at Gabimaru vs Zhu Jin

Hell's Paradise episode 9, titled God and Man, will most likely focus on Gabimaru again. After bathing at Mei and Hoko's home, Gabimaru's priorities became clear as he wanted to quickly find the Elixir of Life and meet his wife again.

Thus, when Yamada Asaemon Sagiri and the others sleep at night, he is set to sneak out and rush to Horai. While searching for the elixir, Gabimaru is set to cross a mysterious forest filled with fog and eerie trees.

Gabimaru, as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Soon after, Gabimaru the Hollow will arrive in front of a large gate. This gate is most likely where Lord Tensen resides and hides the Elixir of Life. Thus, Gabimaru will want to quickly bypass the gate and infiltrate the location.

However, that's when Gabimaru encounters his first Lord Tensen member, Zhu Jin, who killed Yamada Asaemon Tenza only moments ago. Thus, they do not want to get bothered and are set to ask Gabimaru to leave. However, Gabimaru is not one to stand down and will fight with the Tensen.

Zhu Jin as seen in Hell's Paradise episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

While the fight's result hasn't been hinted at in the preview, it can be presumed that Gabimaru will give a tough fight but lose the battle against Zhu Jin.

The preview then hints at a meeting of Lord Tensen where fans could get a glimpse of all group members. While the members have already been shown in the opening theme song, fans have yet to learn more about them.

In addition, fans may also get a chance to learn about Lord Tensen's goals and who heads the group. Since they rule the island, they must have some goal behind keeping all humans away from it. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until Hell's Paradise episode 9 gets released.

