Insomniacs After School anime series reveals additional cast and staff, key visuals, 2nd promo video

Wednesday saw the official website for the television anime adaptation of Makoto Ojiro’s Insomniacs After School manga reveal a plethora of information about the series. A key visual and a second promotional video were released, while more cast and staff members were also revealed.

The Insomniacs After School series follows protagonist Ganta Nakami, an insomniac in the small city of Nanao, who tries to nap in his school’s abandoned observatory one day. However, he unexpectedly meets a fellow student there, starting a new chapter in his life and permanently altering its course.

Insomniacs After School anime series announces that Haruka Tomatsu, Seiichiro Yamashita, and more have joined the cast

In addition to the information above, Wednesday also saw the series’ official website reconfirm its release window as sometime in April 2023.

The series will premiere on local Japanese syndication, with one named channel being Tokyo TV. However, the website specifies that “other television channels” will also broadcast the first episode.

The main cast includes Gen Sato (Chrome, Dr. Stone) as Ganta and Konomi Tamura (Emma, Vermeil in Gold) as Isaki. The additional announced cast includes:

Haruka Tomatsu as Yui Shiromaru

Seiichiro Yamashita as Tao Ukegawa

Lynn as Motoko Kanikawa

Natsumi Fujiwara as Kanami Anamizu

Sumire Morohoshi as Mina Nono

Mamiko Noto as Usako Kurashiki

Sho Karino as Rui Haida

Yuki Ikeda is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS animation studio, with Rintarou Ikeda supervising and writing the script. Yuki Fukuda is in charge of character design, while Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) is composing the music. Additional staff members include:

Tatsuro Onishi as Art Director

Akihiro Hirasawa in charge of Art Setting

Kusanagi in charge of Background Art

Emiko Onodera as Color Key Artist

Rinko Nakamura in charge of 2D Works

Yoshimasa Yamazaki in charge of 3D Works

Megumi Himeno as Compositing Director of Photography

Graphinica in charge of Photography/Compositing

Mai Hasegawa in charge of Editing

Satoshi Motoyama as Sound Director

As briefly discussed above, Insomniacs After School is set in the small city of Nanao, focusing on insomniac Ganta Nakami. While trying to nap in his school’s abandoned observatory, he stumbles upon the carefree girl Isaki Magari, who is also an insomniac. This starts the two’s awkward friendship, which eventually leads to them reestablishing their school’s defunct astronomy club.

