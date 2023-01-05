Insomniacs After School anime series reveals additional cast and staff, key visuals, 2nd promo video

Wednesday saw the official website for the television anime adaptation of Makoto Ojiro’s Insomniacs After School manga reveal a plethora of information about the series. A key visual and a second promotional video were released, while more cast and staff members were also revealed.
The Insomniacs After School series follows protagonist Ganta Nakami, an insomniac in the small city of Nanao, who tries to nap in his school’s abandoned observatory one day. However, he unexpectedly meets a fellow student there, starting a new chapter in his life and permanently altering its course.
Insomniacs After School anime series announces that Haruka Tomatsu, Seiichiro Yamashita, and more have joined the cast
This tweet showcases the second promo video for the Insomniacs After School anime series:
In addition to the information above, Wednesday also saw the series’ official website reconfirm its release window as sometime in April 2023.
The series will premiere on local Japanese syndication, with one named channel being Tokyo TV. However, the website specifies that “other television channels” will also broadcast the first episode.
The main cast includes Gen Sato (Chrome, Dr. Stone) as Ganta and Konomi Tamura (Emma, Vermeil in Gold) as Isaki. The additional announced cast includes:
- Haruka Tomatsu as Yui Shiromaru
- Seiichiro Yamashita as Tao Ukegawa
- Lynn as Motoko Kanikawa
- Natsumi Fujiwara as Kanami Anamizu
- Sumire Morohoshi as Mina Nono
- Mamiko Noto as Usako Kurashiki
- Sho Karino as Rui Haida
Yuki Ikeda is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS animation studio, with Rintarou Ikeda supervising and writing the script. Yuki Fukuda is in charge of character design, while Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) is composing the music. Additional staff members include:
- Tatsuro Onishi as Art Director
- Akihiro Hirasawa in charge of Art Setting
- Kusanagi in charge of Background Art
- Emiko Onodera as Color Key Artist
- Rinko Nakamura in charge of 2D Works
- Yoshimasa Yamazaki in charge of 3D Works
- Megumi Himeno as Compositing Director of Photography
- Graphinica in charge of Photography/Compositing
- Mai Hasegawa in charge of Editing
- Satoshi Motoyama as Sound Director
The tweet below showcases new key visuals for the anime series:
As briefly discussed above, Insomniacs After School is set in the small city of Nanao, focusing on insomniac Ganta Nakami. While trying to nap in his school’s abandoned observatory, he stumbles upon the carefree girl Isaki Magari, who is also an insomniac. This starts the two’s awkward friendship, which eventually leads to them reestablishing their school’s defunct astronomy club.
