Is Hunter x Hunter manga coming back? Manga return confirmed by Yoshihiro Togashi

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump broke the news of the Hunter x Hunter manga’s return on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, through its official Twitter handle. The manga’s return after a four-year-long hiatus is presumed to be an unexpected miracle. The Hunter x Hunter manga will return with the 37th compiled book volume, which will be released in Japan on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of the Hunter x Hunter series, revealed that the 37th volume will only have 10 chapters, which are rough drafts right now and are yet to be published. Before the announcement, Mr. Togashi had been teasing the progress of his work to fans through his official Twitter account.

Hunter x Hunter manga’s 37th volume is comprised of 10 chapters ranging from 381 to 390

The Hunter x Hunter manga series has faced a long pause since 2018 due to the mangaka’s severe and frequent health issues. However, in May 2022, Mr. Togashi created a Twitter account and started posting his progress for the upcoming issues.

Though the sketches didn’t reveal much about what comes next in the manga series, fans were relieved that he’s doing fine now and are excited about the upcoming chapters. Along with disclosing the release date of the Hunter x Hunter manga’s 37th volume, the titles of the chapters were also unveiled.

TogashiTweets @TogashiTweets Hunter X Hunter will finally return with the 37th volume and will be released on Nov 4, 2022 in Japan.



It has been 4 Years since the last volume Hunter X Hunter will finally return with the 37th volume and will be released on Nov 4, 2022 in Japan.It has been 4 Years since the last volume https://t.co/le6BXwpTYP

Here is the list of chapters and their titles revealed by the mangaka:

Chapter 381 - Predation Chapter 382 - Awakening Chapter 383 - Escape Chapter 384 - War Chapter 385 - Warning Chapter 386 - Hypotheses Chapter 387 - Recreation Chapter 388 - Reflection Chapter 389 - Curse Chapter 390 - Clash Part 1

The Hunter × Hunter manga began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump on March 16, 1998, with the first volume released on June 4, 1998. As of October 4, 2018, thirty-six tankobon volumes were released. Later, Viz Media acquired the rights to translate the series into English in April 2005.

Tallon4 @Tallon_4 El 4 de noviembre saldrá en Japón el esperado volumen 37 de 'Hunter x Hunter', #manga de Yoshihiro Togashi que en castellano podemos encontrar en el catálogo de @MangaPaniniEsp . Se trata del primer tomo de la obra que se publica en cuatro años #HunterXHunter El 4 de noviembre saldrá en Japón el esperado volumen 37 de 'Hunter x Hunter', #manga de Yoshihiro Togashi que en castellano podemos encontrar en el catálogo de @MangaPaniniEsp. Se trata del primer tomo de la obra que se publica en cuatro años #HunterXHunter https://t.co/TYoYznpmGB

The Hunter x Hunter manga received an anime adaptation produced by Nippon Animation, one of the most respected production houses in the anime industry. The anime was directed by the renowned Kazuhiro Takahashi, who has garnered a lot of praise for his notable direction in Urusei Yatsura, Dororo, Rurouni Kenshin, and Spy x Family.

Nick ※ Replicant @KingEphemera I think it’s time to start my read of the Hunter X Hunter manga. I think it’s time to start my read of the Hunter X Hunter manga. https://t.co/gHMdxEUxZR

The 1999 TV series didn’t create the impact it should have, so the series restarted from the beginning of the manga in an attempt to adapt the series more accurately. This time, Madhouse took the responsibility of animating the series, working alongside the reputable director, Hiroshi Koujina, known for his direction in Rainbow: The Seven from Compound Two, Cell Six, and Kiba.

The news of the upcoming volume took the internet by storm, and fans are immensely excited to learn about the adventures of the Hunters.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far