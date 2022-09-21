Is Hunter x Hunter manga coming back? Manga return confirmed by Yoshihiro Togashi

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump broke the news of the Hunter x Hunter manga’s return on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, through its official Twitter handle. The manga’s return after a four-year-long hiatus is presumed to be an unexpected miracle. The Hunter x Hunter manga will return with the 37th compiled book volume, which will be released in Japan on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of the Hunter x Hunter series, revealed that the 37th volume will only have 10 chapters, which are rough drafts right now and are yet to be published. Before the announcement, Mr. Togashi had been teasing the progress of his work to fans through his official Twitter account.
Hunter x Hunter manga’s 37th volume is comprised of 10 chapters ranging from 381 to 390
The Hunter x Hunter manga series has faced a long pause since 2018 due to the mangaka’s severe and frequent health issues. However, in May 2022, Mr. Togashi created a Twitter account and started posting his progress for the upcoming issues.
Though the sketches didn’t reveal much about what comes next in the manga series, fans were relieved that he’s doing fine now and are excited about the upcoming chapters. Along with disclosing the release date of the Hunter x Hunter manga’s 37th volume, the titles of the chapters were also unveiled.
Here is the list of chapters and their titles revealed by the mangaka:
- Chapter 381 - Predation
- Chapter 382 - Awakening
- Chapter 383 - Escape
- Chapter 384 - War
- Chapter 385 - Warning
- Chapter 386 - Hypotheses
- Chapter 387 - Recreation
- Chapter 388 - Reflection
- Chapter 389 - Curse
- Chapter 390 - Clash Part 1
The Hunter × Hunter manga began its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump on March 16, 1998, with the first volume released on June 4, 1998. As of October 4, 2018, thirty-six tankobon volumes were released. Later, Viz Media acquired the rights to translate the series into English in April 2005.
The Hunter x Hunter manga received an anime adaptation produced by Nippon Animation, one of the most respected production houses in the anime industry. The anime was directed by the renowned Kazuhiro Takahashi, who has garnered a lot of praise for his notable direction in Urusei Yatsura, Dororo, Rurouni Kenshin, and Spy x Family.
The 1999 TV series didn’t create the impact it should have, so the series restarted from the beginning of the manga in an attempt to adapt the series more accurately. This time, Madhouse took the responsibility of animating the series, working alongside the reputable director, Hiroshi Koujina, known for his direction in Rainbow: The Seven from Compound Two, Cell Six, and Kiba.
The news of the upcoming volume took the internet by storm, and fans are immensely excited to learn about the adventures of the Hunters.
