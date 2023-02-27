JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: JoJoLands' popularity results in Ultra Jump's first reprint in over a decade

On Monday, February 27, 2023, the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine announced that the popularity of JoJoLands chapter 1 has led to an issue reprint. The reprinted issue will be the March 2023 one, which will comprise the premiere issue for the ninth part of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series.

JoJoLands chapter 1 proved to be incredibly popular among fans, with the issue dominating manga discussions on social media for several days after its initial release. With most of the fanbase all set to experience the release of a new part monthly together for the first time, it’s clear why the ninth part in particular has proven to be so popular.

JoJoLands quality and hype force Shueisha to commit to the fourth reprint of Ultra Jump in magazine’s history

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Latest Ultra Jump magazine with the debut chapter of "JoJo's Bizzare Adventure" Part 9 "The JOJO Lands" was the 1st Ultra Jump issue that needed a Reprint IN 11 YEARS!



As mentioned above, the announcement of the Ultra Jump issue reprint came from the magazine’s official website. The reprint will begin rolling out in Japanese bookstores on March 15. Similar to the original issue, the reprint will feature chapter 1 of the anime, whose popularity is undoubtedly responsible for the reprint order.

This marks Ultra Jump’s fourth reprint ever in history, and the first since the October 2012 issue 11 years ago. The issue featured cover art highlighting JoJoLion, the eighth part of Araki’s aforementioned manga series. The other two issues to receive reprints are the April 2010 and June 2011 issues.

Unsurprisingly, all four reprints were issues that focused on varying parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Each came with a cover art that focused on a specific part of the series, with the April 2010 issue being released during the climax of Part 7, also known as Steel Ball Run. Likewise, the June 2011 issue was the manga premiere of the series’ eighth part, JoJoLion.

So, it doesn't come as a surprise that the first chapter of JoJoLands has proven to be popular enough to merit an issue reprint of Ultra Jump. With every single other reprint of the magazine seemingly being caused by the series’ overall popularity, it emphasizes just how much of a draw Araki and his long-running series is.

JoJoLands chapter 1 introduced fans to brothers Jodio Joestar and Dragona Joestar, with the former being the protagonist of the series. Fans learned that the series takes place in contemporary Honolulu, Hawaii, and sees the two siblings live a life of crime. Drugs, theft, and more are seemingly part of their everyday adventures, and fans are eagerly awaiting for the part’s second chapter in Ultra Jump’s April 2023 issue.

