Jujutsu Kaisen manga proves Gojo is a Gen Z at heart, and it shows

In the world of manga and anime, Jujutsu Kaisen has garnered immense popularity, captivating fans with its compelling storylines and dynamic characters. Among them, Gojo Satoru, a prominent character and mentor, stands out as an embodiment of the Gen Z spirit. His unconventional training methods, notably showcased in the manga's chapter 13, titled Watching Movies, have astonished fans and cemented his status as one of the coolest teachers in the anime realm.

In this article, we will explore how Gojo Satoru's training approach reflects his Gen Z mindset, the significance behind his instruction to watch movies, and the fans' reactions to his innovative teaching style.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Gojo takes Twitter by storm: Unconventional training methods in Jujutsu Kaisen

In chapter 13 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gojo Satoru takes the protagonist, Itadori Yuji, to a secluded location for a special training session. Fans anticipated a grueling and demanding regimen, but Gojo defied expectations by introducing an unconventional approach—watching movies.

This unexpected training method sent shockwaves through the Jujutsu Kaisen community, showcasing Gojo's unique teaching style.

Gojo clarifies his reasoning behind this unorthodox training technique. As a Jujutsu sorcerer, Itadori needs to learn how to control his emotions while channeling cursed energy efficiently. By asking Itadori to watch movies, Gojo aims to prepare him for the chaos and challenges he will face in his sorcerer journey.

Moreover, Gojo recognizes the significance of imagination and creativity in combat situations. Watching movies helps Itadori develop a broader perspective and think outside the box, fostering his ability to analyze complex situations and find innovative solutions.

Fans quickly took notice of Gojo's training style and praised it for its modernity and relatability. Comparisons were drawn between Gojo's methods and other popular anime series, such as Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball Z.

While Tanjiro had to climb mountains and Vegeta underwent zero-gravity training, Gojo's approach with movies resonated with the Gen Z audience, showcasing his ability to adopt traditional training methods to modern sensibilities.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has embraced Gojo as one of the coolest anime teachers to date. His nonchalant demeanor, paired with innovative teaching methods, has garnered admiration from fans worldwide.

By utilizing movies as a training tool, Gojo showcases his ability to connect with Itadori on a deeper level, teaching him not only combat techniques but also life lessons. This unique approach has solidified Gojo's status as a fan-favorite character and an embodiment of the Gen Z spirit.

The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is slated to debut on July 6, 2023, at 11:56 JST.

