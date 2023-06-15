Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 releases new Gojo and Geto beach illustrations

As the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gets closer, fans' excitement is increasing more and more. The recent release of Gojo and Geto's illustrations has fueled the anticipation of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. The new illustration reflects the beach attire of Gojo and Geto, which will be depicted in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The recent illustration of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 created quite a buzz on the internet. Well-known Twitter user @king_jin_woo, whose information is well-regarded, shared the illustration. Also, more information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen's next season will be revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 30.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 new illustration reflected a scene that will be enjoyed by fans

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 6, at 11.56 pm JST. Fans are counting the days until they can watch the next installment on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and other affiliated digital platforms.

The new illustration with the beach attire represents the scene where Gojo and Geto will be asked to visit the Star Plasma Vessel. They will spend some quality time there before the vital plot of Gojo’s Past arc takes place.

Another new illustration of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto was revealed on the internet, where they were in Jujutsu High attire. These illustrations reflect the time when Gojo and Geto shared a strong bond. The season will portray one of the most formidable antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt Gojo’s Past arc from the manga in the first part. Then the second part of the season will dive into the story of the Shibuya incident arc from the manga.

At Mappa Stage 2023, the second trailer of the season was revealed. The trailer contained some crucial scenes from Gojo’s Past arc and also confirmed the Shibuya Incident arc adaptation. The stage also revealed the opening theme song of season 2, Ao no Sumika, by Tatsuya Kitani.

Though the trailer and other visuals promise an epic season of Jujutsu Kaisen with MAPPA’s overwhelming production, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, worries about the intense battle scenes that will be depicted in the season.

All the teasers, trailers, and key visuals have done nothing but fuel the anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. It’s been a long time since the first season aired. The animation and the story were promising enough to rapidly gather the attention of the anime world and create a strong fanbase.

