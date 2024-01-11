Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga starts regular serialization in January

The Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga started publication back in January 4 with the release of the first chapter, with the series titled Kaiju No. 8 Side B. The second chapter is set to come out this Thursday. According to the description given in MANGA Plus, Shueisha's online platform, this spinoff is meant to cover some events that took place with the Defense Force that were not shown in the original series.

Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga is great news for the franchise now that it was announced that Production I.G. is making an anime adaptation that is due to come out on April of this year. Naoya Matsumoto has crafted a shonen series that combines the author's love for kaiju and also offers some key modifications from the usual tropes of the genre.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga.

Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga will release chapter 2 this Thursday

Expand Tweet

The Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga, which is named Kaiju No. 8 Side B, started publication on January 4 and the second chapter is coming out this Thursday. There was also the confirmation that Viz Media and MANGA Plus are releasing the chapters in English for free, so fans all over the world are going to be able to read the spinoff of Naoya Matsumoto's most celebrated work thus far.

2024 promises to be a prolific year for the franchise, arguably the most successful, when taking into account that Production I.G. is going to make the series' first-ever anime adaptation, which is due to come out in April.

Furthermore, the manga has reached more than one hundred chapters, making it a very significant milestone for this series.

When it comes to the Kaiju No. 8 spinoff manga, is a story that focuses on events that took place with the Defense Force. This particular part of the series' world didn't have a major role to play in the original story, so it's great that this story, written by Matsumoto, is giving it time in the spotlight.

The appeal of the series

Kafka Hibino lives in a world where kaiju attacks are the norm and Japan is the nation with the most attacks, so he always dreamed of being part of the Defense Force and deal with these creatures but failed to achieve his goal. Now in his mid-30s, all he does is work as a cleaner but everything changes when he gains the ability to become a kaiju because one entered his body.

The series has become very successul since 2020 because it explores an older protagonist, something that is fairly uncommon in shonen, and manages to subvert a lot of tropes of the genre.

Furthermore, the combination of kaiju monsters and shonen makes it a very unique take on two very popular concepts.