KamiKatsu episode 11 delayed by a week

One of the most controversial anime of the Spring 2023 season is set to continue with the release of KamiKatsu episode 11. Despite being critiqued for its use of horrid CGI and general lack of plot, the series has found a niche audience for those who can see past its flaws to appreciate its chaotic comedy.

Likewise, the controversy and critique surrounding the series has seemingly only signal boosted it, helping to reach an audience it otherwise may not have via social media discussion. Resultantly, many of these fans were excited for the release of KamiKatsu episode 11, which is also the penultimate episode for the series debut season.

However, it seems that fans will be forced to wait one additional week for the release of KamiKatsu episode 11, given the series’ latest announcement via its official website. Especially strange is that no specific reason was given for the delay, with the staff instead citing “various circumstances” impacting the episode’s release.

KamiKatsu episode 11 delay could suggest the staff’s desire to tidy up the final episodes of the first season before the release

In addition to the claim that KamiKatsu episode 11 was delayed due to “various circumstances,” staff also shared their desire to deliver a better work as much as possible to viewers. The language used in these two claims has led some fans to believe that, following season-long criticism, the adaptation team is delaying the final episodes to ensure their quality.

This would, presumably, be to the effect of having the series end on a high note, with the likely goal of having said high note overshadowing prior criticisms. Originally set to release on Wednesday, June 21, the series’ penultimate episode will now be released on Wednesday, June 28, with June 21 seeing a rebroadcast of the tenth episode.

Interestingly enough, the only other delay the series has experienced thus far also cited “various circumstances” influencing the decision. The series’ eighth episode was delayed by one week from its original release date of Wednesday, May 24 to May 31 instead. Similar comments from staff on delivering better work were also cited in the eighth episode's delay.

Yuki Inaba is directing the series at Studio Palette, with Yoshifumi Sueda credited as the supervisor. Aoi Akashiro, the original manga’s author, is in charge of the series composition. Kaori Yoshikawa is designing the characters, while Rin Kurusu, who also voices Cyan in her voice acting debut, performs the opening theme “I Wish,” while Akari Kito, who voices Mitama, performs the ending theme “Steppin’ up Life!”

The series centers on Yukito, who reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion after meeting an unfortunate death at the hands of his father, a cult leader. Facing death in this new world, Yukito is saved by the god of his father’s cult and now must find a way to reinstate god and assume power in this new world.

