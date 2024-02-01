Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime reveals starring cast and more in new PV

The Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime just got a promotional trailer by Studio Pierrot, featuring most of the starring cast and a couple of other details involving this project. It is an anime adaptation of the manga based on the Yatagarasu novels written by author Chisato Abe.

This trailer also confirmed the main voice cast members and a release date of April 2024 for the Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime. Furthermore, there is a good chance of more promotional content in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

The Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime has received a promotional video revealing key information

Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai (A Crow Doesn't Choose Its Master) is based on the second Yatagarasu novel by Chisato Abe. The promotional trailer has confirmed that the anime will come out on NHK in April 2024.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Studio Pierrot, the animation house known for mainstream hits such as Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Clover, will be responsible for animating this series. Mutsumi Tamura will voice Yukiya, and Miyu Irino will portray the Imperial Prince, also known as Wakamiya.

Other confirmations in the project involve Yoshiaki Kyougoku as Studio Pierrot’s director, and Yukiko Yamamuro will be in charge of the scripts. Takumo Norita will create the character designs, Eishi Segawa will compose the music, and Yuji Tange will be the series' sound director. It was also revealed that NHK, NHK Enterprises, and Pierrot will be the producers of this anime.

The premise of the series

Promotional image of the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The story is centered around the Yatagarasu, which are crow-like entities that can shape-shift between those creatures and humans. They live in Yamauchi, a parallel world similar to Heian-era Japan. There are a lot of connections to the human realm, as well as conspiracies and thirst for power.

NHK describes Yamauchi as a fantastic world where the Yatagarasu live. Yukiya, a young Yatagarasu, is appointed as the personal attendant of the eccentric Crown Prince Wakamiya. Soon, he is entangled in a web of conspiracies attempting to overthrow the heir to the Imperial throne.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.