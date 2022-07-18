Leakers claim One Piece Chapter 1054 will be unlike anything we've seen before

One Piece fans are on the edge of their seats since the plot is at a crucial stage and the upcoming chapter is merely days away from being released. The series previously announced that it would be taking a break and since it is inching towards its conclusion, the sense of anticipation continues to grow.

There are many sources that leak information about the upcoming chapter and fans are on the lookout about what could happen in Chapter 1054. The sources are waiting for the right moment to release information about the upcoming chapter.

This led to various discussions and theories regarding certain events on various social media platforms and forums. However, most spoilers have not been confirmed by the sources, and therefore, fans are advised to take the information in this article with a grain of salt.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece manga's Chapter 1054.

One Piece Chapter 1054 spoilers suggest the death of a character

According to certain sources, the upcoming chapter is titled “Emperor of Flames” and it will most likely focus on Sabo — the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army who reports to Monkey D. Dragon.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will focus on this character and fans are worried that he might die. This isn’t confirmed, but certain sources have suggested that someone will die in Chapter 1054. Since the title suggests that the upcoming chapter will focus on Sabo, fans suspect that the aforementioned character might die.

Either Sabo or someone close to him might die, and this has sparked a ton of debates about the possible events that could occur in the upcoming chapter of One Piece. Fans believe that Monkey D. Dragon could be the character that will die in the upcoming chapter.

Another reputed source, Redon, commented about a certain character being a silent guardian and dark knight, implying that the said individual in question will most likely die in the next chapter. Many fans have tried guessing its identity and some believe that Shanks is possibly the one who will die.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 This was Redon Message after the release of Road to Laugh Tale Vol. 4. His message is related to Chapter 1054. This was Redon Message after the release of Road to Laugh Tale Vol. 4. His message is related to Chapter 1054. https://t.co/9G8Cl2Xm5C

There is some good news for the entire fan base with respect to the upcoming chapters. As per the leaks, the series will not be going into another break next week, which means that Chapter 1055 will be released as per One Piece’s schedule.

The upcoming iteration has been hyped by numerous leakers and they are quite cryptic in conveying crucial information about the series' said chapter.

Chapter 1054 will also focus on Greenbull, or Aramaki who is an Admiral in the Marines. Not only that, it will also reveal that the Devil Fruit that Admiral Aramaki consumed is a Logia type which is considered to be the most powerful type of Devil Fruit to exist in the One Piece franchise.

Fans are hyped for the upcoming chapter to be released since they’re inching closer towards understanding plenty of mysteries surrounding the treasure that will give a pirate the title of “Pirate King.”

