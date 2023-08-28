Mappa's original Maboroshi film unveils complete run-time

With Mappa's original Maboroshi film set to be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Japan, the anime movie has revealed its complete run-time. As per the announcement made on August 28, 2023, the film will only be 1 hour and 51 minutes long.

Maboroshi is an original film by MAPPA that follows Masamune, who lives in a town where time has stopped after a steelworks factory explosion. Thus, hoping for things to return to normal, the people decided to not change. However, one day Masamune's classmate Atsumi happened to lead him to the steelworks factory's fifth blast furnace where they met a girl who could not talk. This meeting changed the balance of the world and began its destruction.

MAPPA's original Maboroshi film unveils its run-time

On Monday, August 28, 2023, anime studio MAPPA revealed the run-time of their original anime Maboroshi film. As per the announcement, the film is set to be 1 hour and 15 minutes long.

Masamune as seen in the Maboroshi film trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The film is set to be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Japan. For now, the release dates for other countries have not been revealed. Mari Okada is the original creator of the film, who has written the story and will also be directing the same.

As per a previous announcement, the director convinced veteran singer Miyuki Nakajima to create a theme song for the movie by allowing her to read the film's script. The theme song is titled Shin-on (Heartbeat). The song has also been released online as a lyrics-video for the same is available on Miyuki Nakajima's official YouTube channel.

Let's Hold the Promised Flowers in the Morning of Farewells set to be re-released

To commemorate the upcoming release of the Maboroshi film, the director Mari Okada's first directorial film Let's Hold the Promised Flowers in the Morning of Farewells is set to be screened nationwide in Japan for a limited period of one week from Friday, September 9, 2023, i.e., one week before the release of the MAPPA film.

Screenshot from Let's Hold the Promised Flowers in the Morning of Farewells (Image via P.A. Works)

The screening is set to be sponsored and organized by Filmarks, who will screen the film in eight theaters around the country. The viewers will also receive visitor benefits, however, details about the same are set to be announced later. With only two weeks left for the screening, fans may want to start booking the tickets for the same. The film will be made available in Miyagi, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

