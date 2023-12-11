Meiji Gekken: 1874 original anime announces winter 2024 release date

Meiji Gekken: 1874 recently announced that the original anime will be released on January 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The announcement was made by the official team on YouTube as they released a preview video that revealed the release date. Furthermore, the Meiji Gekken: 1874 official team also released a new key visual showcasing some of the main characters of the anime series.

This particular anime series is among the seven Crunchyroll Originals that the streaming platform announced way back in February 2020. Let’s take a look at the trailer, key visual, main cast as well as the staff of Meiji Gekken: 1874, ahead of the anime’s release in the coming Winter.

Meiji Gekken: 1874 trailer, key visual, cast and staff, and plot

Trailer and key visual

The trailer starts with two swordsmen who are injured and bandaging themselves up. The two seem to be caught up in a conversation and the trailer cuts to the title animation. Soon, viewers can see swordsmen being killed and injured by an army equipped with modern weapons and rifles. This internal fight is a clear indication of Japan attempting to enforce the transition to modern weapons used by the West.

The trailer compiled a set of b-rolls and introduced the deuteragonists as well as the main protagonist of Meiji Gekken: 1874.

This key visual showcases some of the most important deuteragonists and the protagonists. We can see some members from the army adopting western weapons, and some clad in traditional Japanese attire, believing in the art of swordsmanship. The key visual is well-designed, showcasing the art style of the anime and creating tension between the two fierce factions.

Main cast

The main cast of Meiji Gekken: 1874 includes some of the most well-known names in the anime industry. The main characters as well as the respective voice actors are mentioned below:

Kyōshirō Shuragami - Satoshi Mikami

Sumie Kanomata/Hinazuru - Tomoyo Kurosawa

Shizuma Orikasa - Yūichi Nakamura

Ryūzō Moriya - Katsuhisa Hōki

Buhee Hiramatsu - Kazuhiro Yamaji

Senri Kuroki - Lynn

Staff

A still from the Crunchyroll original anime (Image via Crunchyroll)

The Crunchyroll original anime will be featuring a ton of talented staff members who have worked on numerous anime projects prior to this. The main staff members are listed below:

Director - Jin Tamamura

Series Composition - Naoki Tozuka

Music - Shūji Katayama

Original Concept: Naoki Tozuka and Tsukasa Sakurai

Character Design: Masayori Komine

The theme song artist as well as other staff details will be announced as the year progresses. The animation studio responsible for the production of the anime is Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. This animation studio has worked on two other popular projects - Ryūsatsu no Kyōkotsu, which is a movie, and I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, which is a series.

