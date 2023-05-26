Michael B. Jordan professes his love for One Punch Man in a surprising interview with Yusuke Murata

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan, famous for his roles in Black Panther and the Creed series, recently expressed his deep admiration for the popular manga and anime series One Punch Man during an interview with renowned manga artist Yusuke Murata.

The unexpected encounter took place when Jordan visited Japan for the premiere of Creed III and had the opportunity to meet Murata in person. Their conversation showcased their shared appreciation for storytelling and explored the commonalities between their respective works.

Michael B. Jordan and Yusuke Murata share a surprising connection between One Punch Man and Creed

During the interview, Michael expressed his immense honor at meeting Murata, his favorite manga artist, and his genuine love for One Punch Man. He described the series as a compelling story about a hero's journey, emphasizing how it portrays the growth and development of various characters as they face trials and tribulations.

Michael also mentioned his deep compassion for the characters, and he found the contrast between the protagonist Saitama's unmatched strength and his lack of recognition intriguing.

This is only part of the interview between Michael B. Jordan and Yusuke Murata, discussing the protagonists of Creed and One Punch Man. (Translated using DeepL):

Michael B. Jordan: It is a pleasure to meet you, Mr. Murata! I'm a big fan, so I'm very honored.

Yusuke Murata: Nice to meet you! It's really nice to meet you, too. I saw "Creed: The Past Strikes Back" last night and it was fantastic. I'm not exaggerating, it was one of those movies that I will remember for the rest of my life.

Jordan: You're kidding me. ...... (look to the heavens). It is really special for me to be able to talk to you like this, and I am thrilled to hear you say so. I am greatly influenced by "One-Pan Man," and I feel that it is a story about a hero's journey.

Jordan further adds:

"I feel that it is a story about a hero's journey. It depicts the process of growth and development of various characters as they go through trials and tribulations, and I also feel love and compassion for them. The main character, Saitama, is in a different position because he has mastered the strongest. The difference between his outer and inner world (the fact that his strength is not communicated to those around him) is also fascinating."

Murata: Thank you very much. I believe that "Creed" and "One-Punch Man" share a common "condition of a hero". What I mean by that is that those who fight with the protagonist, regardless of whether they are friend or foe, will have their lives turned upside down. In the case of Saitama, that is, if the opponent didn't die in a one-punch fight.

Jordan: Indeed. Maybe it's because we learn about ourselves in battle. You face what stands in the way of your life and what creates conflict in your mind in the fight. That is very emotional.

Both Jordan and Murata acknowledged the emotional depth found in their respective works. They agreed that battles serve as catalysts for self-discovery, allowing characters to confront their inner conflicts and overcome obstacles. They marveled at the intensity of emotions portrayed within the fights, which contribute to the immersive experiences for audiences.

Michael has always been open about his love for Japanese animation, and with the Creed anime project, he has truly shown his dedication to both the film industry and his passion for the medium.

There is no doubt that the Creed anime project will be a true testament to Michael's talent and versatility, and fans of both the actor and anime can't wait to see it.

