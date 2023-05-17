Michael B Jordan announces Creed anime in the works

Actor and producer Michael B Jordan recently took to social media to announce a Creed anime project, promising a unique experience for fans of the successful boxing franchise. The post shared on Instagram, delivered a special message to Japanese fans regarding the release of the Creed anime.

This anime short, developed in collaboration with TMS Entertainment, is set to be showcased at the end of the upcoming Creed III movie, titled Creed: Revenge from the Past in Japan. The news has sparked excitement among the anime community and fans of the Creed series, as Jordan has been well-known for his admiration of Japanese animation.

Creed anime: A testament to Michael B. Jordan's love for animation

Catsuka 💙 @catsuka

It'll be shown in Japanese theaters as an extra after the screenings of the movie.

instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/

twitter.com/TMSent_jp/stat… トムス・エンタテインメント【公式】 @TMSent_jp

YO MORIYAMA



Script :

KATSUHIKO MANABE

KENSAKU KOJIMA



Production Services by

TMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.



instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/… Director :YO MORIYAMAScript :KATSUHIKO MANABEKENSAKU KOJIMAProduction Services byTMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. Director :YO MORIYAMAScript :KATSUHIKO MANABEKENSAKU KOJIMAProduction Services byTMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/… Michael B. Jordan announced on Instagram that a special "Creed 3" anime has been produced by TMS Studio & director Yo Moriyama (Megalobox).It'll be shown in Japanese theaters as an extra after the screenings of the movie. Michael B. Jordan announced on Instagram that a special "Creed 3" anime has been produced by TMS Studio & director Yo Moriyama (Megalobox).It'll be shown in Japanese theaters as an extra after the screenings of the movie.instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/twitter.com/TMSent_jp/stat… https://t.co/LKiKMXLBRR

Michael B Jordan's post on Instagram reads,

"Hi Japan! We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans that will play at the end of the film. Creed 3 opens in theaters in Japan next weekend – get your tickets now to see what it's all about."

The Creed anime is not just a random foray into animation for the actor. Jordan, famously known for his roles in Black Panther and the Creed series, has always been candid about his love for Japanese anime. From Naruto and Dragon Ball Z to Bleach and My Hero Academia, Jordan's fascination with this unique form of storytelling has been constant. He can now fuse this passion with his highly successful boxing franchise.

The first whispers of the Creed anime project surfaced in March 2023, confirming Jordan's ambition to broaden his production capabilities. Alongside new Rocky-related titles, fans learned that the anime was indeed happening, signaling an interesting expansion of the Creed universe.

Jordan and the creative team behind the popular Megalo Box anime are working together on this amazing anime project. At TMS Entertainment, director Yo Moriyama and scriptwriters Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima are at the helm of this special anime.

The news of this collaboration was revealed during the Japanese premiere of Creed III at Grand Cinema Sunshine in Tokyo. Jordan, who attended the event, personally announced the anime, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

トムス・エンタテインメント【公式】 @TMSent_jp

YO MORIYAMA



Script :

KATSUHIKO MANABE

KENSAKU KOJIMA



Production Services by

TMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.



instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/… Director :YO MORIYAMAScript :KATSUHIKO MANABEKENSAKU KOJIMAProduction Services byTMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. Director :YO MORIYAMAScript :KATSUHIKO MANABEKENSAKU KOJIMAProduction Services byTMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.instagram.com/p/CsVyXjDL36C/…

This inventive integration of anime into the Creed franchise showcases Michael B Jordan's commitment to expanding his creative horizons. While details about the anime's storyline and characters are still under wraps, fans can certainly expect a blend of the dramatic boxing action synonymous with Creed, and the stylistic storytelling that makes anime a global phenomenon.

For now, the anticipation builds as fans eagerly await the Japanese theatrical release of Creed III and the debut of the Creed anime.

Poll : 0 votes