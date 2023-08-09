Mobile Suit Gundam Seed freedom reveals new trailer

Following the teaser trailer that was released last month, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM released a second promotional video on August 8, 2023. Additionally, the staff for the film also revealed the cast members and character visuals.

As previously confirmed by the film's director Mitsuo Fukuda, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM is set to be the sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny anime. Following Bandai Namco's announcement saying that the film will be released before March 2024, the company has kept its promise as it will be released in January 2024.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM unveils new trailer, cast, and much more

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM released a short 30-second trailer for the film. With this, the anime movie allowed fans to get a closer look at the supporting characters of the story, as well as a glimpse at the conflict at hand. As fans would already know, the story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM, as previously announced, will be released in Japan on January 26, 2024.

Additionally, the film revealed the voice cast members, which features returning and new members. The cast members are as follows:

Sōichiro Hoshi as Kira Yamato

Rie Tanaka as Lacus Clyne

Akira Ishida as Athrun Zala

Nanako Mori as Cagalli Yula Athha. She will be replacing Naomi Shindoh.

Kenichi Suzumura as Shinn Asuka

Maaya Sakamoto as Lunamaria Hawke

Fumiko Orikasa as Meyrin Hawke

Kotono Mitsuishi as Murrue Ramius

Takehito Koyasu as Mu La Flaga

Tomokazu Seki as Yzak Jule

Akira Sasanuma as Dearka Elsman

Houko Kuwashima as Agnes Giebenrath

Ayane Sakura as Toyah Mashima

Houchu Ohtsuka as Alexei Konoe

Jun Fukuyama as Albert Heinlein

Michiko Neya as Hilda Haken

Taiten Kusunoki as Herbert von Reinhard

Junichi Suwabe as Maas Symeon

With this, the anime released the character designs of the 18 characters set to appear in the film.

How fans reacted to the second trailer's release

Fans were glad to learn that Mobile Suit Gundam SEED was getting a movie as it happened to be several fans' favorite Gundam series. Fans could not contain their excitement as they were glad to learn that they were set to see their favorite characters in action again. Fans were especially happy to know that they will see Lacus Clyne again.

That said, many fans did not like the animation quality they were able to see in the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM trailer. Several fans found the animation to be terrible. Many felt like the animation style was that of the old Gundam. However, the same had been enhanced using some software. Fans even complained about the CGI seen in the trailer. If the film producers do take note of such complaints, they might be able to fix such errors before the movie gets released next year.

