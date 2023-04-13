Naruto poll results: All 99 characters and their positions revealed

The Naruto poll results for the Narutop99 global popularity poll have finally been revealed, including the winner, who will receive a one-shot manga. Set to receive the manga, which will be written and illustrated by series creator Masashi Kishimoto, is none other than Minato Namikaze, who placed first overall in the results.

The Naruto poll results also specified who came in second through 99th places for the Narutop99 global popularity poll. Kishimoto also commented on the poll, explaining why he drew a celebratory image featuring the top 22 characters rather than a neater, rounder number of the top 20.

Top spots in global Naruto popularity poll feature some fairly shocking inclusions

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Masahi Kishimoto new illustration featuring the top 20 ranked characters from the Naruto Top99 character Vote! Kishimoto has also written a new message for the fans. #naruto Masahi Kishimoto new illustration featuring the top 20 ranked characters from the Naruto Top99 character Vote! Kishimoto has also written a new message for the fans. #naruto https://t.co/Zn58dRt5Cw

Per the official results, the poll received an estimated 4.6 million votes between December 21, 2022, and January 31, 2023. Minato received 792,257 votes, which was enough to win the top prize and associated one-shot manga. Information on the upcoming one-shot will be revealed at a later date.

Fans were able to vote for their character of choice on the poll’s official website, being allowed to place one vote every day. This latest popularity poll was the first time the franchise held one worldwide. Traditionally speaking, popularity polls are limited to Japanese audiences due to the mail-in aspect of their completion, which requires buying a hard copy of a manga publication magazine.

The poll was first announced at Jump Festa 2023 as part of the anime series’ 20th-anniversary celebration. Four “brand-new” episodes, which will start airing in September, were also announced to celebrate the anniversary.

Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the franchise’s anime series, started streaming a “Road to Naruto” video in October, condensing 20 years of franchise anime history into 10 minutes.

Looks like this will be a serious one-shot with actual lore implications and not a gag or spin-off anything to that effect. Really excited to read it. NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 @NARUTO_kousiki

1位に輝いた波風ミナト(四代目火影)の最新読み切り漫画の詳細は、続報をお待ちください！ #NARUTOP99 結果発表を受けて、岸本先生からメッセージが届きました！1位に輝いた波風ミナト(四代目火影)の最新読み切り漫画の詳細は、続報をお待ちください！ twitter.com/NARUTO_kousiki… #NARUTOP99 結果発表を受けて、岸本先生からメッセージが届きました！1位に輝いた波風ミナト(四代目火影)の最新読み切り漫画の詳細は、続報をお待ちください！ twitter.com/NARUTO_kousiki… https://t.co/DNtalE75sh "Please look forward to the secret story behind Minato's jutsu!" directly from Kishimoto.

Kishimoto shared a celebratory illustration and some thoughts on the matter following the announcement of the results. Per Kishimoto’s message, the illustration includes the top 22 characters because he wanted to include Kurama, who finished in 22nd place. He originally intended to only draw the top 20 characters. The full results of the poll are as follows:

Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage) Itachi Uchiha Sakura Haruno Shisui Uchiha Kakashi Hatake (Sixth Hokage) Naruto Uzumaki (Seventh Hokage) Sakumo Hatake Sasuke Uchiha Madara Uchiha Hinata Hyuga Obito Uchiha Jiraiya Shikamaru Nara Tobirama Senju (Second Hokage) Gaara Hashirama Senju (First Hokage) Deidara Neji Hyuga Sasori Rock Lee Might Guy Kurama (Nine Tails) Orochimaru Hidan Kushina Uzumaki Iruka Umino Tobi Fugaku Uchiha Tsunade (Fifth Hokage) Ashina Uzumaki Nagato Zabuza Momochi Kaguya Otsutsuki Haku Tenten Teuchi Konan Temari Yamato Kisame Hoshigaki Mito Uzumaki Sai Tendo Ino Yamanaka Hiruzen Sarutobi (Third Hokage) Kakuzu Kimimaro Izuna Uchiha Might Dai Indra Otsutsuki Kiba Inuzuka Killer Bee Rin Nohara Asuma Sarutobi Hagoromo Otsutsuki Shino Aburame Genma Shiranui Tayuya Kabuto Yakushi Suigetsu Hozuki Konohamaru Sarutobi Kankuro Kagami Uchiha Mei Terumi (Fifth Mizukage) Karin Hamura Otsutsuki Akamaru Ashura Otsutsuki Danzo Shimura Darui Samui Yagura (Fourth Mizukage) Utakata Hayate Gekko Zetsu Yahiko Shikaku Nara Hikaku Uchiha Anko Mitarashi Mikoto Uchiha Ten Tails Hanabi Hyuga Shizune Gamabunta Otoha Choji Akimichi Pakkun Chiyo Hanzo Omoi Tonton Foo Mu (Second Tsuchikage) Gengetsu Hozuki (Second Mizukage) Yugito Ni’i Monkey King Enma Gamatatsu Ninja Cats Kohada

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

