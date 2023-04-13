Create

Naruto poll results: All 99 characters and their positions revealed

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Apr 13, 2023 21:29 IST
The Fourth Hokage himself has officially taken home first place in the Narutop99 popularity poll (Image via Studio Pierrot)
The Fourth Hokage himself has officially taken home first place in the Narutop99 popularity poll (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto poll results for the Narutop99 global popularity poll have finally been revealed, including the winner, who will receive a one-shot manga. Set to receive the manga, which will be written and illustrated by series creator Masashi Kishimoto, is none other than Minato Namikaze, who placed first overall in the results.

The Naruto poll results also specified who came in second through 99th places for the Narutop99 global popularity poll. Kishimoto also commented on the poll, explaining why he drew a celebratory image featuring the top 22 characters rather than a neater, rounder number of the top 20.

Top spots in global Naruto popularity poll feature some fairly shocking inclusions

Masahi Kishimoto new illustration featuring the top 20 ranked characters from the Naruto Top99 character Vote! Kishimoto has also written a new message for the fans. #naruto https://t.co/Zn58dRt5Cw

Per the official results, the poll received an estimated 4.6 million votes between December 21, 2022, and January 31, 2023. Minato received 792,257 votes, which was enough to win the top prize and associated one-shot manga. Information on the upcoming one-shot will be revealed at a later date.

Fans were able to vote for their character of choice on the poll’s official website, being allowed to place one vote every day. This latest popularity poll was the first time the franchise held one worldwide. Traditionally speaking, popularity polls are limited to Japanese audiences due to the mail-in aspect of their completion, which requires buying a hard copy of a manga publication magazine.

The poll was first announced at Jump Festa 2023 as part of the anime series’ 20th-anniversary celebration. Four “brand-new” episodes, which will start airing in September, were also announced to celebrate the anniversary.

Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the franchise’s anime series, started streaming a “Road to Naruto” video in October, condensing 20 years of franchise anime history into 10 minutes.

"Please look forward to the secret story behind Minato's jutsu!" directly from Kishimoto. Looks like this will be a serious one-shot with actual lore implications and not a gag or spin-off anything to that effect. Really excited to read it. twitter.com/NARUTO_kousiki… https://t.co/rTJy0gYUZV

Kishimoto shared a celebratory illustration and some thoughts on the matter following the announcement of the results. Per Kishimoto’s message, the illustration includes the top 22 characters because he wanted to include Kurama, who finished in 22nd place. He originally intended to only draw the top 20 characters. The full results of the poll are as follows:

  1. Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)
  2. Itachi Uchiha
  3. Sakura Haruno
  4. Shisui Uchiha
  5. Kakashi Hatake (Sixth Hokage)
  6. Naruto Uzumaki (Seventh Hokage)
  7. Sakumo Hatake
  8. Sasuke Uchiha
  9. Madara Uchiha
  10. Hinata Hyuga
  11. Obito Uchiha
  12. Jiraiya
  13. Shikamaru Nara
  14. Tobirama Senju (Second Hokage)
  15. Gaara
  16. Hashirama Senju (First Hokage)
  17. Deidara
  18. Neji Hyuga
  19. Sasori
  20. Rock Lee
  21. Might Guy
  22. Kurama (Nine Tails)
  23. Orochimaru
  24. Hidan
  25. Kushina Uzumaki
  26. Iruka Umino
  27. Tobi
  28. Fugaku Uchiha
  29. Tsunade (Fifth Hokage)
  30. Ashina Uzumaki
  31. Nagato
  32. Zabuza Momochi
  33. Kaguya Otsutsuki
  34. Haku
  35. Tenten
  36. Teuchi
  37. Konan
  38. Temari
  39. Yamato
  40. Kisame Hoshigaki
  41. Mito Uzumaki
  42. Sai
  43. Tendo
  44. Ino Yamanaka
  45. Hiruzen Sarutobi (Third Hokage)
  46. Kakuzu
  47. Kimimaro
  48. Izuna Uchiha
  49. Might Dai
  50. Indra Otsutsuki
  51. Kiba Inuzuka
  52. Killer Bee
  53. Rin Nohara
  54. Asuma Sarutobi
  55. Hagoromo Otsutsuki
  56. Shino Aburame
  57. Genma Shiranui
  58. Tayuya
  59. Kabuto Yakushi
  60. Suigetsu Hozuki
  61. Konohamaru Sarutobi
  62. Kankuro
  63. Kagami Uchiha
  64. Mei Terumi (Fifth Mizukage)
  65. Karin
  66. Hamura Otsutsuki
  67. Akamaru
  68. Ashura Otsutsuki
  69. Danzo Shimura
  70. Darui
  71. Samui
  72. Yagura (Fourth Mizukage)
  73. Utakata
  74. Hayate Gekko
  75. Zetsu
  76. Yahiko
  77. Shikaku Nara
  78. Hikaku Uchiha
  79. Anko Mitarashi
  80. Mikoto Uchiha
  81. Ten Tails
  82. Hanabi Hyuga
  83. Shizune
  84. Gamabunta
  85. Otoha
  86. Choji Akimichi
  87. Pakkun
  88. Chiyo
  89. Hanzo
  90. Omoi
  91. Tonton
  92. Foo
  93. Mu (Second Tsuchikage)
  94. Gengetsu Hozuki (Second Mizukage)
  95. Yugito Ni’i
  96. Monkey King Enma
  97. Gamatatsu
  98. Ninja Cats
  99. Kohada

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...