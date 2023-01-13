Narutop99 midterm results: Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and others' positions, explained

The midterm results for the Naruto franchise’s Narutop99 character poll were released by the project's official Twitter account on Friday, January 13. Both a worldwide ranking and ones broken down by region or country were provided, giving fans an inside look at how others around the world are voting.

Viewing the results by region or country is fascinating because it shows how different the top ten looks in each area. The Narutop99 poll’s top-voted character worldwide will be receiving a short manga centered around them, so it’s understandable that the top 10 would differ by area.

However, there are still some incredibly shocking results to be found in the midterm results. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Narutop99 character poll’s latest results.

Narutop99 midterm results emphasize just how different most popular series characters are worldwide

Seen above are the worldwide results for the Narutop99 poll, which currently have Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, ranked first. Rounding out the top 10 behind him, in order, is Itachi Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Shisui Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Naruto Uzumaki, Madara Uchiha, Sakumo Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha, and Jiraiya.

The voting process requires fans to specify which region they’re voting from. This, in turn, allows the poll’s staff to break down the results by region, in addition to the overall standings. While the overall standings are what will decide who gets the manga written about them, it’s great to see exactly how the selections differ from region-to-region.

While aspects of each region’s top 10 can be seen in the overall worldwide top 10, the full list of 10 is wildly different, ranging from country to country. It emphasizes how diverse character tastes can be around the world, with some startlingly different resuklts. There are also a few noticeable absences from each region’s top 20 and top 10.

Japan

The official Japan rankings (Image via Twitter user @NARUTO_info_en)

The top 10 for Japan’s Narutop99 votes is fairly consistent with fan expectations and general reception of specific characters. Placing in 1st is Itachi Uchiha, with Kakashi Hatake in 2nd, Naruto Uzumaki in 3rd, Shikamaru Nara in 4th, Sakura Haruno in 5th, Sasuke Uchiha in 6th, and Jiraiya in 10th. Some interesting rankings here are Gaara in 8th and Obito Uchiha in 9th.

Somewhat shocking is Neji Hyuga, Hinata Hyuga, and Rock Lee’s relatively low ranks of 12th, 13th, and 20th, respectively. This is especially perplexing given that Deidara is in the 11th, Sasori is in the 14th, Tobirama Senju is in the 15th, and Haku is in the 19th.

One of the most shocking revelations from Japan’s Narutop99 midterm rankings is Hinata Hyuga being outside of the top 10, coming in 13th. Absences in the top 20 from Nagato Uzumaki and Kurama, also known as the Nine Tails, are also intriguing. This is especially true when considering characters like Haku, Deidara, and Sasori are well within the top 20.

Asia

The official Asia rankings (Image via Twitter user @NARUTO_info_en)

Asia’s top three Narutop99 spots instead go to Minato Namikaze, Itachi Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno, respectively. Following behind in order to round out the top ten are Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Madara Uchiha, Sasuke Uchiha, Shishi Uchiha, Jiraiya, and Hinata Hyuga. One of the most shocking aspects of Asia’s results is Sakura outranking both Sasuke and Naruto.

Also intriguing is the presence of both Obito Uchiha and Tobi in the top 20. While they are the same person, it's fascinating to see how fans react to two distinct versions of the same character.

One notable absence from Asia's rankings is the absence of Rock Lee from the top 20, despite the fact that Lee was previously considered one of the most universal fan favorites. Especially confusing is Might Guy’s entering the top 20 at the 19th spot. Also interesting is the absence of Nagato Uzumaki.

North America

The official North America rankings (Image via Twitter user @NARUTO_info_en)

North America’s top 20 is likely the most unique amidst the Narutop99 midterms, with the top three slots being occupied by Minato Namikaze, Shisui Uchiha, and Itachi Uchiha, respectively. This is followed by Sakura Haruno, Sakumo Hatake, Madara Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Jiraiya, Hinata Hyuga, and Naruto Uzumaki to finish up the top 10.

Some of the most shocking presences here are Ashina Uzumaki in the 18th and Fugaku Uchiha in the 19th. Fans will remember Ashina as the Uzumaki clan’s leader during the founding of the Hidden Leaf Village, as seen in Kushina Uzumaki’s flashback. Fugaku, meanwhile, is the father of Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha, most famous for being a key part in the planned Uchiha rebellion against the Hidden Leaf.

Particularly shocking from the North American results is Sasuke Uchiha’s being outside of the top 10, just barely so at the 11th spot. Might Guy's absence here is also puzzling, especially since Rock Lee is comfortably in the top 20 at 16th place. Yet again, an absence from Nagato Uzumaki and Kurama is also very intriguing.

Europe

The official Europe rankings (Image via Twitter user @NARUTO_info_en)

Finally, Europe’s top 10 slots in the Narutop99 midterms are, from first to last, Minato Namikaze, Shisui Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, Sakumo Hatake, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Tobirama Senju, Naruto Uzumaki, and Obito Uchiha. Easily the most shocking result here is Tobirama Senju’s being in the top 10, his highest ranking amidst all regions.

Similarly, Europe’s Narutop99 results also put Sasuke Uchiha outside of the top 10, sitting in 12th for the region. Jiraiya is ranked 11th, which is surprising given that he outranks Sasuke and neither is ranked in the top 10. Especially concerning here, however, is the overall lack of Neji Hyuga in the top 20, as well as Hinata Hyuga’s being placed outside of the top 10 again.

While these are the most shocking absences or placements, there are still other inconsistencies in Europe’s votes relative to other regions. Might Guy, for example, is absent while Rock Lee has made the list. Similarly, Nagato Uzumaki’s absence is also present here yet again. The continued absence of Nagato Uzumaki seems to be a puzzling occurrence for a character who was anticipated to be incredibly well-liked.

Final thoughts

The Narutop99 midterm results have certainly revealed some interesting choices and preferences from each of the regions indexed here. While there are some consistencies, there are also wildly different opinions on key characters in the series throughout the world. Sasuke Uchiha, Neji Hyuga, and Hinata Hyuga are the three major examples of this, all ranking wildly differently by region.

Be sure to keep up with all Naruto and Narutop99 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

