Top 10 Richest WWE Superstars by net worth

Check out the net worth of the top 10 richest WWE Superstars across the World in 2020!

WWE Superstars earn a lot of money, but who is the wealthiest of them all?

They have made quite a living for themselves!

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has changed the entire pro-wrestling industry, turning it into a global phenomenon. Being a giant company, it has multiple streams of income and has a massive revenue flow every year. WWE Superstars are no less than celebrities and some top Superstars have become multi-millionaires over the years.

Through years and years of hard work and passion, these Superstars have become who they are today and helped WWE reach the heights of popularity and success. But have you ever wondered which WWE Superstars are the wealthiest?

Let's take a look at the top 10 richest WWE Superstars currently.

Note: We have not included WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon in this list, whose net worth is over $2 Billion, way more than any of the WWE Superstars on this list.

#10 Mick Foley

Starting this list is the hardcore legend of WWE, Mick Foley (Real Name: Michael Francis Foley). The three-time World Champion is one of the most beloved and respected WWE Superstars of all time, having had a memorable career with WWE, before retiring from in-ring action in 2012, followed by a Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

Mick Foley's estimated net worth in 2020 is $18 Million, making him one of the richest WWE Superstars at the moment. In addition to succeeding as a wrestler, Mick Foley is also the author of several bestsellers that have surely helped increase his wealth.

#9 Chris Jericho

Tying with Mick Foley with an estimated net worth of $18 Million is Chris Jericho (Real Name: Christopher Keith Irvine). Considered by many to be a modern-day icon, Chris Jericho's wrestling career has spanned over three decades, making him one of the longest-tenured active wrestlers in the industry with a plethora of experience.

He's best known for his work with WWE, where he has been a six-time World Champion. Currently, he is under contract with All Elite Wrestling, the newest and biggest competitor of WWE. Y2J is one of the biggest players in AEW and was crowned as the promotion's inaugural World Champion.

Chris Jericho is also into music and serves as the lead singer of his own rock band, Fozzy. Even at the age of 49, Chris Jericho seems to have a lot of gas left in the tank and it would take some years before he retires from in-ring competition.

