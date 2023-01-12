Chainsaw Man Chapter 118: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12 am JST. Considering the closing events of the previous issue, fans are understandably more anxious than ever to find out what’s next in the smash-hit series from author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 available as of this article’s writing. However, fans have the official release date information, which thankfully sees the series continue to maintain a weekly serialization schedule. However, it could switch back to bi-weekly at a moment’s notice, as it has done so in the past.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 likely to confirm and explain Denji surviving the use of Asa’s weaponization powers

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Chapter 117 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 saw Asa’s plan to turn the aquarium into the Aquarium Spear work perfectly. By pulling the actual aquarium away and weaponizing it, the Eternity Devil was drawn out into the open. Asa and Yoru were then able to kill the Eternity Devil for their first time and the second time respectively, doing so in an extremely bloody fashion.

More importantly, however, Denji was able to finally reach his dream of seeing a penguin, even getting to touch and hold one before it was taken away from him by the police. On a serious note, fans saw this moment and others in the issue play into his character development on an overarching scale, emphasizing how much he has grown since Chapter 1.

The issue also saw a staredown between Hirofumi Yoshida and Fami, the Famine Devil, suggesting that the two know more about each other than fans are currently aware of. The final panels saw Denji ask Asa out on a second date, which prompted Yoru to swiftly take over their shared body and attempt to turn Denji into a weapon, as is her power as the War Devil.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 will almost certainly open up with either a focus on Asa and Denji, or by jumping right back into current events and showing Yoru’s attempt to weaponize Denji. A focus on Asa or Denji would likely recap their mental state in the moments after the events of the past few issues or even reveal new aspects of their backstory.

However, such events are somewhat less likely than Fujimoto jumping right back into the current story, where it’s presumed that Denji will somehow survive the weaponization attempt. As for how Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 will explain this, there are quite literally infinite possibilities, with only Fujimoto himself having even the faintest idea as to how this will happen.

Following Denji’s survival, Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 could end with each party revealing their true identities to the other, followed by the start of a fight or skirmish between them. However, it’s more likely that Denji, unaware of what Yoru is trying to do, makes some sort of joke of the situation before walking off, leaving the rest of the issue open for Asa and Yoru to reevaluate their plans.

