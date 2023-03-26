Naruto releases special video to celebrate 20th anniversary

Naruto has become one of the most-watched shonen animes ever since its debut episode was released. Recently, to commemorate the 20 years since the premiere of the series, an original music video for the TV anime was uploaded on YouTube. The collection features a number of fan favorites and significant plot points from the franchise.

A lot of characters are reintroduced to the audience in the music video. While fans relived classic moments from the anime, important characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Konohamaru, and his friends Udon Ise, Moegi Kazamatsuri, and Jiraya, among others, made cameos.

With an emphasis on Naruto and Sasuke, Shonen Jump releases a special video to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Shonen Jump uploaded a music video to its official YouTube channel. As it happens, several of the anime series' followers immediately shared the clip on Twitter. However, the one-minute and 35-second video only shows the preteen years of the characters, with Naruto being shown at the beginning of the video with his back to the viewers. Following that, the original team's 7 members - Naruto, Sauske, and Sakura - were seen together.

The theme song for season 2 by the Asian Kung Fu Generation, Haruka Kanata, is featured in the recent video. In contrast to the original video, which included characters such as Neji Hyuga, Rock Lee, Shikamaru Nara, Gaara, Ino Yamanaka, Shino Aburame, Hinata Hyuga, etc., the latest video featured Naruto and Sasuke taking a prominent position.

The special video also featured dramatic scenes like Sasuke in his Cursed Seal of Heaven form and a fight between Naruto and Sasuke in the Valley of the End. Apart from this, the video also featured a few hilarious moments from the series, such as Kakashi's one thousand-years of death jutsu.

A still from the anime (Image via Pierrot Studio)

The silhouette of Itachi as he prepares to carry out the Uchiha Massacre can be also seen in the music video, with Sasuke grieving the death of his parents at the hands of his older brother. The video also included a well-written scene from the anime in which Jiraya shares his popsicle with the hero.

In summation

Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece has been a global phenomenon since its publication in 2002. The manga's enduring success is a tribute to the author's superb narrative technique, which included a teenage ninja on a journey to become the Hokage and defend his village.

Along with his adventures, the hero grows as a person, makes ties with friends and past foes, and trains to become stronger. Some fans even think it is a brilliant story that shows how the characters cope up with or overcome personal tragedies. Moreover, the well-written characters were something that fans loved above all else.

A still of the eponymous hero from the anime (Image via Pierrot Studio)

The series has had an influence on fans all across the world throughout its 20-year run. Further surprises and announcements are expected in the coming months, as the TV anime's 20th-anniversary celebrations are set to extend for the remainder of the year.

Fans can rewatch the original anime series on Netflix and Hulu or catch up on the original manga series on Manga Plus and Viz Media.

