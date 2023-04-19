Naruto's Mirai-focused vacation spinoff comes to an end in second volume

After just under six months of serialization, the Naruto: Konoha’s Story– The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga– spinoff will end in its second volume. The spinoff manga, written and illustrated by Natsuo Sai, is based on author Sho Hinata’s novel of the same name.

The Naruto spinoff series focused on Mirai Sarutobi, daughter of the late Asuma Sarutobi and Kurenai Yuhi. The fan-favorite Asuma died during the Akatsuki Suppression arc, never getting the chance to meet his daughter. Nevertheless, as highlighted in the spin-off manga and novel, she grows up to be the spitting image of her father in terms of being a Sarutobi-clan ninja.

Naruto’s side-story spinoff manga comes to a seemingly abrupt end despite respectable popularity among fans

The latest

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, Ch. 13: Mirai faces a deranged cultist! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/41qnwt8 Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, Ch. 13: Mirai faces a deranged cultist! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/41qnwt8 https://t.co/r5XzdBJgyg

The news regarding the Mirai-centric Naruto spinoff was announced on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The news came when Shueisha began listing two compiled book volumes of the spinoff manga series on their website. Per Shueisha’s official listing, the two volumes will ship on June 2, 2023, in Japan, indicating the series' conclusion.

While the English release date is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, one should be announced by the end of the year.

The spinoff manga launched in Japan via the Shonen Jump+ app on October 29. Viz Media and MANGA Plus began publishing the manga on their respective websites in English on October 28. Much to fans' surprise, the English versions were released a day ahead of the series’ Japanese launch, even when taking time differences into account.

Boro Theorizes @borotheory101 11. Mirai Sarutobi

a ninja from Konoha, daughter of the late deceased Asuma Sensei and now retired Kurenai Sensei. Out of some of those listed above, She has one of the most potential to be important in the series and I cannot wait for more on her.. 11. Mirai Sarutobia ninja from Konoha, daughter of the late deceased Asuma Sensei and now retired Kurenai Sensei. Out of some of those listed above, She has one of the most potential to be important in the series and I cannot wait for more on her.. https://t.co/9CqfzUOf98

The series was a part of eight new Shonen Jump+ series which would be released exclusively to the platform. Among them was the Sasuke Retsuden spinoff, which would later be adapted into the Boruto anime as its own canonical arc. The other six titles announced include:

Chieri no Koi wa 8 Meters (Chieri’s Love is 8 Meters) by Watari Mitogawa

Giri no Ototo ni Korosareru (Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law) by Morudau

Taju Jinkaku Kanojo (My Girlfriend with Multiple Personalities) by Homekorosuke and Franko

Kinnikujima (Muscle Island) by Nariaki Narita

Hokago Himitsu Club (After School Secret Club) by Teppei Fukushima

holoX MEETing by Anmitsu Okada

The Naruto spinoff series in question focused on Mirai Sarutobi as she escorted Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy on what they felt was a much-needed vacation. While Mirai is initially upset about being forced to go on the mission, she eventually connects with her father’s former comrades and finds herself enjoying the mission after a short time.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes