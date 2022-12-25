Naruto99 sees Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke in the top 10 after a week of voting

Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke fans made sure their voices were heard in the Naruto99 poll.

A while ago, Jump Festa 2023 announced a global popularity contest, which celebrates Masashi Kishimoto's work over the years. It all started back on December 17, 2022. International fans can vote for their favorites until January 31, 2023. The overall winners should be announced by April 2023.

While there's still a lot of time left, the official Twitter account does provide updates on the current standings. A few days ago, they released the voting results for the top ten, which feature the likes of Minato Namikaze and Madara Uchiha. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without the main trio.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

After a week of voting, the main trio achieved a ranking in top 10 for the Naruto99 poll

NARUTO OFFICIAL @NARUTO_info_en



We've reached over 1 million total votes already!

Who's that leading in 1st place...?!



But remember, the final results aren't in just yet!



Keep the votes coming via the link below!

narutop99.naruto-official.com/en #NARUTOP99 Breaking News!We've reached over 1 million total votes already!Who's that leading in 1st place...?!But remember, the final results aren't in just yet!Keep the votes coming via the link below! #NARUTOP99 Breaking News!We've reached over 1 million total votes already!Who's that leading in 1st place...?!But remember, the final results aren't in just yet!Keep the votes coming via the link below!narutop99.naruto-official.com/en https://t.co/yO7d379abo

After a week of voting, it's clear who the frontrunners are for this global popularity. Naruto is ranked fourth, while Sasuke and Sakura are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively. Over a million votes have been cast so far.

Of course, these ongoing results are subject to change within the next few weeks. The official Twitter account will announce the top 20 characters by January 13. Fans should definitely stay tuned for the midterm report.

As of this writing, Minato Namikaze is currently in the lead, although it remains to be seen if he can maintain this position. It's a worldwide popularity contest that will attract several fans from various countries.

This shouldn't be a surprise to anybody

The main trio has always been popular to various degrees. Naruto and Sasuke consistently finish in the top three over the years, while Sakura would float around the top ten. Here's a look at their previous rankings in the seven-character polls for the series:

Naruto : 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 4th, 1st

: 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, 4th, 1st Sasuke : 3rd, 4th, 4th, 3rd, 1st, 1st, 2nd

: 3rd, 4th, 4th, 3rd, 1st, 1st, 2nd Sakura: 5th, 14th, 9th, 10th, 8th, 12th, 12th

With the recent announcement regarding the Naruto99 rankings, fans who voted will most likely be motivated to continue voting every day. Otherwise, their favorites may be replaced by someone else.

There's a lot of time left for voting

NARUTO OFFICIAL @NARUTO_info_en



The



Your votes will determine the NARUTOP character!

narutop99.naruto-official.com/en Calling all shinobi!The #NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Vote is live!Your votes will determine the NARUTOP character! Calling all shinobi!The #NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Vote is live!Your votes will determine the NARUTOP character!narutop99.naruto-official.com/en https://t.co/xEAT8WdiCY

Fans can visit the official website and select their favorite character. They can even search for their name to make it easier. However, they can only vote once a day. The website will update itself again by 00:00 JST.

The voting period ends on January 31, and the results will be announced in April 2023. It will be posted on the very same website.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes