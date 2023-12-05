Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA receives English Audiobooks, release date revealed

Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA will be receiving English audiobooks as per the announcement made by Seven Seas Entertainment (publisher) on Monday, December 4, 2023. The announcement also revealed that the first volume of the English audiobook series is slated to be released on December 14, 2023. It is also worth noting that the pre-orders for volume one are open now.

It was also revealed that Tiffany Grant will be the narrator of the English audiobook series. Grant is an English voice actor who played Asuka in the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA is a light novel series in the popular television show franchise. The original show was produced by Gainax and was directed by Hideaki Anno. It was first introduced back in 1995 and completed its run later in 1996. This article will take a closer look at Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA where to read, and its synopsis in brief.

About Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA and where to read

As stated earlier, Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA is a light novel series and it isn’t an adaptation of the original anime series. This light novel series explores an ending that is different from what was shown in the End of Evangelion. It is set in a timeline three years after the point where Shinji, the protagonist, successfully manages to neutralize Seele’s plan. This light novel series has a total of 5 volumes.

All 5 volumes have been released at the time of writing. As stated earlier, the first volume's English audiobook will be released on December 14, 2023. If fans wish to read the book, they can buy the paperback version on Amazon and in bookstores like Barnes & Noble.

Plot in brief

The story follows the conflict that takes place between Seele, an organization that is no longer rogue, and a reformed Nerv agency. The conflict continues to rise since Seele continues to focus its efforts on enacting the Human Instrumentality Project.

In this timeline, there are various revisions made to the Evangelion units and there are massive upgrades as well. There is one particular autonomous unit known as the Amaros, which is incredibly powerful and is shrouded in mystery.

Shinji’s appearance has changed owing to the passage of time and is now the leader of the Eva Team. Asuka also has a massive change in this installment as she is happier and a lot more mature than her previous self. Rei now has three more clones in Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA.

Now that Shinji, Asuka, and Rei are working together once again, will humanity prevail? Will they be able to put an end to the cycle of suffering and stop the enactment of the Human Instrumentality Project?

