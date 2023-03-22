New Kengan Ashura season 2 key visual reveals release window

A key visual for Kengan Ashura season 2 was posted to Twitter by reputable general anime and manga news source @sh0nenleaks (Shonen Leaks). Shonen Leaks’ post also claimed that the planned release window for the smash-hit Netflix anime series was September 2023, corroborating initial reports from last year about the planned release window.

Kengan Ashura season 2 is currently one of the most highly-anticipated sequel anime seasons out there, both in the category of Netflix anime series and in general. The high-octane gladiatorial series wowed viewers with its stellar use of 3D CGI animation, paving the way for anime fans to be more receptive to the style.

For fans of the smash-hit Netflix original anime series, it’s an incredibly exciting development which is set to reunite fans with protagonist Oma Tokita in the coming months.

Kengan Ashura season 2 key visual leaked alongside alleged September 2023 release window

As mentioned above, Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source Shonen Leaks recently posted the Kengan Ashura season 2 key visual and release information. While it is still not officially announced, the alleged September 2023 release window matches up with previous official reports of a planned 2023 release for the series.

The upcoming sequel Kengan Ashura season 2 is set to feature the finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament and the conclusion of the original story. The sequel will be distributed worldwide by Netflix, presumably releasing internationally on the same day in September. The series’ first season premiered in 2019, but has had no additional anime content made since.

Kengan Ashura follows Oma Tokita, nicknamed Ashura, who meets Yamashita Kazuo after a street fight. Kazuo, an employee for the Nogi Group, eventually recruits Oma to be his company’s fighter at the behest of Nogi Group president Hideki Nogi. Nogi hosts unarmed hand-to-hand fighting matches in which tycoons and merchants wager large sums of money and even businesses.

The winner takes all in these Kengan competitions, which originated during Japan’s Edo period. The matches are also used as a means for merchants and businessmen to resolve disputes with one another. Oma enters these matches representing the Nogi group, fighting to win as enigmatic events begin occurring in the Kengan fights, seemingly all centered around Oma himself.

The original series was directed by Seiji Kishi at Larx Entertainment Studios, with Makoto Uezu in charge of the series composition. Kazuaki Morita designed the characters, while Team-MAX’s Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music. It is currently unconfirmed, but nonetheless expected, that the series’ main staff from the first season will be returning to produce the second and final season of the series.

