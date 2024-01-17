New Monogatari anime projects are reportedly in works

As per @SugoiLITE, a renowned leaker on X, new Monogatari anime projects are currently in the works. They also revealed that Studio Shaft, known for its creative works on Hidamari Sketch (2007), Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei (2007), Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011), and Nisekoi (2014), among others, will be undertaking these projects.

This account has leaked credible news surrounding upcoming anime projects in the past as well. Therefore, fans can expect an official announcement in the forthcoming days. Written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Vofan, the Monogatari anime series is an adaptation of a set of light novels that began serialization in 2006.

New Monogatari anime projects are reportedly underway

Prominent anime and manga leaker @SugoiLITE took to X and uploaded the post on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 2:55 pm JST, which informed fans that new anime projects from the Monogatari series are underway.

Additionally, the post also stated that Studio Shaft will be responsible for the animation production. This is the same studio that worked on the previous titles from the same series and also worked on other notable projects such as RWBY: Ice Queendom and Nisekoi.

Given @SugoiLITE's track record, fans have reason to believe that this post was a leak and not just speculation. Furthermore, it is important to note that no information surrounding the cast or the staff has been revealed at the time of writing. Fans will be updated about the main cast and staff as and when the official sources update the fanbase through various social media posts.

Plot of the Monogatari anime series in brief

Hitagi Senjogahara as seen in the anime series

The Monogatari anime series revolves around a third-year high school student named Koyomi Araragi. Due to a series of events, he had become a part vampire but managed to restore a substantial amount of his humanity during spring break. One day, his classmate Hitagi Senjohagara ended up falling into his arms after an accident.

To Koyomi’s surprise, she didn’t weigh anything. He decided to introduce her to Meme Oshino, who reversed his vampirism. His reason for introducing her to Meme was due to the weight anomaly that he observed.

Once this issue was solved, Hitari became Koyomi’s girlfriend in the Monogatari anime series. As the plot advances, Koyomi starts to observe similar anomalies in his classmates. Following this, he understands the implications of these oddities—apparitions that feed off human beings’ emotions. Koyomi starts working on these anomalies under Meme Oshino’s guidance.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.