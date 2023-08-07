RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 - Exploring the possibility of the anime's renewal

When the first season of the remake series concluded with episode 12 in September 2022, fans were divided on whether or not they wanted to see a RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2. While some found potential in the first season, like many did with the first season of the original series, others questioned aspects of the anime such as the pacing and issues about its originality.

Likewise, the fandom of the overall franchise has since heavily debated and discussed whether or not there should be a RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2. Although many viewers admit that there was potential in the series’ first season, others are asserting that a lack of originality would make the show simply not worth the watch for those who’ve seen the original series.

It’s indeed an interesting discussion, which likely has some influence over Studio SHAFT’s decision as to whether or not there should be a RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2. While many are arguing against such a development, there are a few interesting directions SHAFT could go with the series from here on to make a new installment worthwhile.

RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 justified by myriad directions Studio SHAFT can go with series remake

New character focus

horseface @AwkwardJaw

Here's hoping they'll make a season 2 and so on till the end of the original series. And that's the end of #RwbyIceQueendom . No new eps every sun now.Here's hoping they'll make a season 2 and so on till the end of the original series.

Given its name, RWBY: Ice Queendom unsurprisingly focused on Weiss Schnee, spending its first season primarily highlighting her origins and development. Fans were very happy with this approach for the first season, especially given the series’ name. However, fans are now curious to see if RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 and beyond will be made with the focus on other characters.

It’s certainly an interesting and exciting approach, which would lend itself to keeping the series and its events fresh. This also justifies keeping the series going for at least a few seasons while the production team figures out what new direction they want to go relative to the original, if they choose to move in a new direction at all.

Complete remake

On a similar note, RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 could separate itself from the better known series within the franchise by taking the series in a completely new and exciting direction. By deviating from the original, the series gives fans both a reason to seek it out and watch it, as well as provides a new story in a familiar outer shell.

This also offers room for some exciting and unexpected developments, such as friends becoming traitors and vice versa. Such an approach would have fans second guessing everything they know about these characters from the original series, further heightening suspense and increasing engagement with the remake.

Totally new world

On a similar note, RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 could become a totally new series, whether off the bat or through a continued remake approach. In a sense, this provides the same sense of a new experience in a familiar look, while also presenting to fans completely new characters, weapons, powers, and more.

While a remake could eventually trend in this direction, this would likely only come after several seasons of providing spins on the original series’ events and characters.

If done off the bat, Studio SHAFT and the production team runs the risk of putting off potential viewers by having the series be too new, too early. On the contrary, it may further intrigue viewers by separating itself from pure remake status and treading into a complete reboot territory.

Same story, different genre

The members of team RWBY as seen in the original series (Image via Rooster Teeth Productions)

One final alternative that Studio SHAFT and the production team could choose to undertake, is the route of continuing the series as a pure remake of the original. However, whereas the original RWBY series focused on and was full of action and intrigue, RWBY: Ice Queendom season 2 could try to take a more blended slice-of-life approach.

Rather than constantly having the titular Team RWBY in peril, the second season of the remake series could try and take a more slice-of-life-like approach in general. Focusing on who these characters are rather than what they can do in a fight helps to differentiate Ice Queendom from the original series, while still occasionally focusing on major story beats and fights. These could just simply happen a few times a season rather than being a constant throughout.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.