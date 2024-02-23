New Nintama Rantaro anime film gets greenlit after 13 years

Fans of the Nintama Rantaro series have reason to celebrate. After thirteen years, a new anime film has been given the green light. This announcement brings great excitement for fans who have eagerly anticipated returning to the world of Rantaro and friends. Supporters of the heartwarming tales set in the ninja school look forward to following new adventures of the lovable characters.
The upcoming movie is currently set to premiere in December 2024, which will mark a meaningful moment for the beloved series. With its lovable characters, thrilling exploits, and amusing antics, the announcement has brought delight to fans worldwide. Fans anticipate following the colourful crew on their upcoming quest, eager to experience fresh adventures and lighthearted laughs.
Fans are thrilled to hear about the forthcoming Nintama Rantaro anime movie. Titled Gekijо̄-ban Nintama Rantaro Dokutake Ninja-tai Saikyо̄ no Gunshi, it will be the first anime film from the franchise in 13 years. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among longtime fans of the series who have been waiting patiently for another adventure.
The brief teaser video for the movie once again offers fans a peek into the world of the anime series, showing recognizable personalities and hinting at fresh escapades. Accompanied by absorbing and suspense-filled music, the teaser has rekindled memories and expectations tied to the series.
Teaser Video, Key Visual, and Returning Cast for Nintama Rantaro
Along with the teaser video, the film's key visual was also released. This serves as a visual illustration of the upcoming movie. The key artwork shows Rantaro's teacher Hansuke Doi with the teaser text "White darkness approaches." The artwork captures the heart of the series. It presents the lively traits of the personalities and hints at the thrilling experiences ahead.
Viewers will be pleased to learn that the new movie will feature the same talented voice actors from the original series, providing consistency and comfort for longtime fans. Minami Takayama returns as Rantarō, Mayumi Tanaka will be voicing Kirimaru once again, Teiyū Ichiryūsai as Shinbei Fukutomi, and Toshihiko Seki brings Hansuke Doi back to life.
Familiar characters portrayed by their original voice performers promise enjoyment for all who have followed the series through the years.
The upcoming movie promises an outstanding crew who have lent their skills to craft a film worth seeing. Masaya Fujimori, director of Doraemon films, is back from the last movie to guide this one at Ajia-do, the animation house for the TV show. Original story author Sakaguchi has penned the film's screenplay.
The new anime film has got fans excited globally after 13 years. Releasing this December 2024, fans will reunite with characters and start adventures that promised to be captured in the franchise. The teaser and visual released on February 22 builds anticipation as the premiere nears, with fans wanting to immerse in Nintama Rantaro's world again.