New Pokémon anime series announces the title and opening theme in latest promo video

On Friday, March 24, 2023, the latest trailer for the new Pokémon anime series was released by the franchise’s eponymous company. The trailer reconfirmed the release date of April 14, 2023, as well as revealed the series’ official name to be Pokémon Horizon: The Series, the first time an official English name has been given for the series.

The trailer for the new Pokémon anime series also featured the series’ opening theme song, set to be Dokimeki Diary by asmi and featuring chinozo. asmi has previously lent their vocals to theme songs for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 and Urusei Yatsura (2022). chinozo, meanwhile, is likely best known for their work on the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! season 2 ending theme.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news on the new, upcoming Pokémon anime series.

New Pokémon anime series releases story trailer, featuring Liko, Sprigatito, Shiny Rayquaza, and more

The latest trailer for the new Pokémon anime series primarily focuses on protagonist Liko and her partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. It shows the two of them but also features other human and Pokémon characters throughout. The trailer's final scenes are especially exciting, as they appear to set up Liko's antagonistic opposition for the series.

While deuteragonist Roy and the other 9th-generation starters were absent from the trailer, they’re nevertheless mentioned in the cast credits, reconfirming their presence in the series. This is likely due to the trailer focusing primarily on Liko, showcasing her receiving the previously teased “mysterious pendant,” as well as the aforementioned antagonistic opposition of the series.

The starring cast list for the series is as follows:

Minori Suzuki as Liko

Yuka Terasaki as Roy

Taku Yashiro as Friede

Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu

Ayane Sakura as Orio, partner Pokémon: Metagross

Kenta Miyake as Murdock, partner Pokémon: Iwanko/Rockruff

Kei Shindou as Molly, partner Pokémon: Lucky/Chansey

Ikkyuu Juku as Randoh

Shun Horie as Amejio, partner Pokémon: Soublades/Ceruledge

Kohsuke Tanabe as Jil, partner Pokémon: Sidon/Rhydon

Arisa Shida as Konia, partner Pokémon: Golduck

Yoshino Aoyama as Kurumin

Saori Den is directing the anime series, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as the creative director. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts, with Tetsuo Yajima listed as the action director. Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, with Kyoko Ito being the sub-character designer. And, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, with Conisch being the series's composer.

As previously reported, the anime is set to premiere in 2023 “and beyond,” and will feature 9th-generation starters Grass-type Sprigatito, Fire-type Fuecoco, and Water-type Quaxly. Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza will also be present in its Shiny form, which can be seen in the trailer above.

