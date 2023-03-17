Upcoming Pokémon 2023 anime announces four more characters and cast members

The Pokémon Company revealed four more cast members and characters for the upcoming Pokémon 2023 anime series on Friday, March 17. The announcement came with a video, highlighting each of the new characters, their voice actors, and showing their partner Pokémon in a short clip from the upcoming series.

The upcoming anime series is set to be the first in franchise history without Ash Ketchum and partner Pikachu as the protagonistic duo, a remarkable departure for the series. The two were sent out in style atleast, with several episodes of the series airing over the last few months to celebrate the two’s achievements, including them becoming League Champions.

Pokémon 2023 anime series builds up the Explorers group with announcement of latest cast members

The latest Pokémon 2023 anime series cast member announcements focus on the Explorers group, presumably set to be a new faction for the series a la Team Rocket. The announced characters and cast members include the following, with exact character name spellings not yet confirmed as of this article’s writing:

Shun Horie as Amejio (partner Pokémon Soublades/Ceruledge), leader of the Explorers

Kohsuke Tanabe as Jil (partner Pokémon Sidon/Rhydon), member of the Explorers

Arisa Shida as Konia (partner Pokémon Golduck), member of the Explorers

Yoshino Aoyama as Kurumin, a popular in-series streamer

Previously announced characters and cast members include the following:

Minori Suzuki as Liko

Yuka Terasaki as Roy

Taku Yashiro as Friede

Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu

Ayane Sakura as Orio (partner Pokémon Metagross)

Kenta Miyake as Murdon (partner Pokémon Iwanko/Rockruff)

Kei Shindou as Molly (partner Pokémon Lucky/Chansey)

Ikkyuu Juku as Randoh

Saori Den is directing the anime, with Oriental Light & Magic studios (OLM) set to animate the Pokémon 2023 anime. Daiki Tomiyasu is serving as the creative director, while Dai Sato oversees the series scripts.

Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki the character designer, and Kyoko Ito the sub-character designer. Last but certainly not least, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, with Conisch composing music for the series.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, April 14, at 6.55 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST), and will have a one-hour first episode special. It will air weekly on Fridays in the same time slot.

A previous press release stated that the anime will premiere in 2023 “and beyond,” implying a long shelf-life for the series with international releases soon to come.

The Pokémon 2023 anime series also previously announced that it will feature the game series’ 9th generation starters, Grass-type Sprigatito, Fire-type Fuecoco, and Water-type Quaxly.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

