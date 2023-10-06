One Piece anime reveals episode details, confirms no filler after wano

The One Piece anime is nearing the conclusion of the Wano arc, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what comes next. There had been speculation about a potential filler arc before the next major storyline, but exciting news has emerged that shatters those expectations. Instead of filler episodes, the Egghead Island arc will seamle­ssly begin from episode 1085, ensuring an uninterrupted narrative flow.

This unexpected development has sparked immense excitement among fans who are eager to delve into Dr. Vegapunk's mysteries in the upcoming chapters. It's safe to say that future episodes will be a must-watch for all One Piece enthusiasts.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime

One Piece anime gears up for the Egghead Island arc following the end of Wano

The most exciting news for fans of the One Piece anime is the confirmation that there will be no filler arcs following the epic Wano storyline. Instead, the anime will transition seamlessly into the Egghead Island arc, starting from episode 1085. This arc promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding Dr. Vegapunk, adding depth to the intricate One Piece lore.

The highly anticipated Wano arc of the One Piece anime has been an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Since its introduction in 2018, this arc has been a turning point for the series, building up to an epic showdown between Luffy and the formidable Kaido.

The mome­nt viewers have e­agerly awaited finally arrived in e­pisode 1078 when Kaido was ultimately de­feated by Luffy. The climax of the arc left fans in awe as Monomosuke took on his late­ father's legacy and became the new ruler of Wano, bringing libe­ration to its people.

Exciting new information about the upcoming episodes has been revealed, bringing fresh enthusiasm to the devote­d fans. In episode 1079, titled "Morning has Come­! Luffy and his friends take a break!", our beloved characters will enjoy a brief period of rest after their intense battle.

Episode 1080, "The Festival Banquet! Introducing the New Emperors of the Se­a," will reveal the exciting new bounties of our main cast, adding even more intrigue to their future adventures.

Additionally, in episode 1081, "The World Burns! The Navy Admiral Strikes!," we will be introduced to Gree­nbull, and in episode 1082," A New Era Be­gins! The Fiery Return of Shanks", Shanks will make a highly anticipated comeback that is sure to captivate fans everywhere.

Final thoughts

The One Piece anime's transition from episode 1085 to the Egghead Island arc in One Piece is seamless and doesn't include any filler episodes. This unexpected absence of filler content between major story arcs has thrilled fans and heightened their excitement.

It ensures a continuous flow of the narrative, keeping viewers engaged. As the series explores the mysteries surrounding Egghead Island and Dr. Vegapunk, anticipation within the One Piece community is reaching new levels, making future episodes a must-watch for all enthusiasts.

