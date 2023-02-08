Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1074 have been made available online, revealing that Stussy will be joining the Straw Hats. After Vegapunk sought her assistance in dealing with the Cipher Pol and creating a way to flee Egghead Island, her identity as Vegapunk's ally was revealed, making her a target of the World Government.

A recent raw scan from the upcoming chapter shows her and Zoro standing next to each other wearing similar black clothing. Follow along to find out where they obtained the costumes, what to expect in the next installment, and much more.

Stussy and Zoro’s new futuristic outfit will be revealed in One Piece chapter 1074

One Piece chapter 1074, titled Mark 3, will feature Zoro and Stussy dressed in what appears to be Vegapunk's special black suits. Zoro is shown clothed entirely in black, including a large black jacket. Stussy, meanwhile, is seen in a much shorter and more casual outfit, similar to how Robin is currently dressed.

In One Piece chapter 1063, fans saw the Straw Hats on Egghead Island discover a machine that let them choose their preferred style and obtain futuristic clothes.

Despite their appearance, Luffy was the first to discover it and praised the garment as lovely, light, and breezy. Bonney commented on how the boots made her feel like he was flying, while Jinbe mentioned how they even had tropical styles. The costumes are identical to the black clothes and leather jackets worn by a young Vegapunk, who was seen interacting with Dragon in a flashback scene.

Zoro had been away for most of the Egghead arc, securing a route to escape by staying on the Thousand Sunny, while Stussy had been working as a Ciphel Pol agent up to this point. However, now that they are inside Vegapunk's laboratory, in One Piece chapter 1074, it is not unreasonable to believe that they should make use of these futuristic clothes.

What do we know about One Piece chapter 1074?

Stussy and Morgans as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1074 spoilers reveal that the Straw Hats split up and search for Vegapunk, who, along with Bonney, had separated from the group. Luffy and Zoro will decide to stay behind because Luffy will be too exhausted to walk around after fighting in Gear 5, and Zoro, with his terrible sense of direction, will get lost if he goes exploring.

Instead, the two will decide to guard Lucci and Kaku, who were both knocked out. As a result, the remaining Straw Hats, along with the Vegapunk satellites, Seraphim, and Stussy, will go off in pursuit of Vegapunk. This could possibly be a bonding experience for the Straw Hats and Stussy.

Fans can also expect Sentoumaru to send fifty Pacifista to attack the approaching Marine fleet in the upcoming chapter. Meanwhile, Bonney will be stuck within young Kuma's memories. Morgans, on the other hand, will be seen receiving flak from Vivi for penning a deceptive news piece that may ruin the Straw Hats' reputation.

