One Piece chapter 1074 initial spoilers: Sentoumaru sends help, Kuma's unpleasant memories are exposed, and Morgans makes an unusual move

One Piece chapter 1074 will be out on February 13, but its spoilers have been released and, although brief, fans may get a good idea of what the next chapter will be about. Even if the Straw Hats appear to be prevailing over the Cipher Pol, particularly after Stussy took out Lucci, things may not remain the same as their escape is being delayed.

As fans are already aware, the Straw Hats are in serious danger right now, since Kizaru is heading their way. Additionally, in the last chapter, he was spotted with one of the Five Elders, St. Jaygarcia Saturn, which can only mean trouble.

One Piece chapter 1074 spoilers suggest things will soon go south for the Straw Hats

50 units of Pacifista

One Piece chapter 1074 spoilers indicate that Sentoumaru will seek to assist the Straw Hats and Vegapunk in their escape by dispatching fifty units of Pacifista. They are expected to distract the Marine fleet as it approaches the Egghead Island. The chapter's title, Mark 3, appears to refer to this batch of Pacista.

Due to foul play by Lucci, Sentoumaru suffered severe injuries and needed to be removed from the battle scene. Despite all of this, he has displayed incredible determination.

Vegapunk, on the other hand, has been missing for some time. As a result, the Straw Hats will divide and look for him. Zoro, who initially will want to join the search party, will eventually be persuaded to stay put due to his warped sense of direction.

Bonney is in a memory world

In One Piece chapter 1074, readers will also discover Bonney in a memory world where she will see the abuse that her father Kuma has endured in the past. It is unclear how long ago this occurred, although the memories might have been from Sorbet Kingdom, where he was conspired against Mary Geoise, when the World Nobles turned him into a slave.

Kuma has the capacity to make intangible things concrete, and Vegapunk was shown to have assisted him in extracting his memories, albeit the exact details are not yet known.

In the previous chapter, fans saw Bonney come across what appeared to be Kuma's memories physically manifested in the shape of a paw. Despite Vegapunk's warnings that Kuma's memories contain nothing but pain, she appears to have chosen to relive them.

Morgans’ news article

Finally, One Piece chapter 1074 spoilers reveal that an odd trio of Vivi, Walpol, and Morgans has been formed. What is perplexing about this spoiler, as brief as it is, is that they have all been largely nice to the Straw Hats, yet Morgans wants to create a story claiming that they kidnapped Vegapunk.

The former, as president of the World Economy News Paper, has authority over the information that the general public receives. He has access to knowledge that most people do not and has demonstrated his unwillingness to compromise in front of the World Government. So fans will have to wait for more information in One Piece chapter 1074 to learn about his motivation for attempting to turn public opinion against the Straw Hats.

