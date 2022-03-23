The One Piece community is filled with anticipation over Chapter 1044 leaks

The One Piece community is going crazy after the release of Chapter 1044 raw scans and other spoilers. Chapter 1044 is titled "Liberation Warrior" and has been delayed due to Eiichiro Oda's occasional break, but it is scheduled to release on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Note: This article contains massive spoilers for Chapter 1044.
One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers whip the community into a frenzy
Twitter's reaction to Chapter 1044 leaks
Ever since Chapter 1044 spoilers were released early today, the entire community has been excited.
Based on various raw scans of Chapter 1044, Luffy seems to have developed Gear 5th. His character design is drastically different and he is more powerful than ever before.
Fans have expressed their love for Eiichiro Oda's storytelling in this chapter, claiming his narrative nuance to be great. They have also shown amazement at the way Oda introduced Luffy's new form.
It seems that various theories that fans have come up with about when or how Luffy will obtain Gear 5th were proven wrong. Fans keep going back to the early moments in the manga to scrutinize certain scenes, but Oda always knows how to trick them in the end.
Oda incorporating Luffy's personality into the design of his potential Gear 5th is incredibly important. It signifies the design as a milestone and shows that it is more important than ever before.
Gomu Gomu no Mi has been the name of Luffy's devil fruit ever since the beginning of One Piece. Chapter 1044 leaks have shown that his devil fruit is not the Gomu Gomu no Mi but instead the Hito Hito no Mi. This is a sudden change and has some fans mourning the loss of the iconic name.
The scene in which Luffy got back up after being killed will become one of the most iconic moments in shounen anime and manga history. This same instance has people solidifying the fact that Luffy is their favorite protagonist in all of anime.
Final thoughts
Fans of the manga are incredibly excited for this Sunday. Once the new chapter is released, the series is slated to see an even larger increase in popularity.
Twitter has been blowing up over Oda's crazy spoilers. It is common knowledge that Oda likes to keep One Piece fans on their toes. He keeps giving the fans what they've been craving. The new chapters are packed with scenes giving away past and future events of the series.