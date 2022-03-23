The One Piece community is filled with anticipation over Chapter 1044 leaks

The One Piece community is going crazy after the release of Chapter 1044 raw scans and other spoilers. Chapter 1044 is titled "Liberation Warrior" and has been delayed due to Eiichiro Oda's occasional break, but it is scheduled to release on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Note: This article contains massive spoilers for Chapter 1044.

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers whip the community into a frenzy

Twitter's reaction to Chapter 1044 leaks

Ever since Chapter 1044 spoilers were released early today, the entire community has been excited.

Based on various raw scans of Chapter 1044, Luffy seems to have developed Gear 5th. His character design is drastically different and he is more powerful than ever before.

Fans have expressed their love for Eiichiro Oda's storytelling in this chapter, claiming his narrative nuance to be great. They have also shown amazement at the way Oda introduced Luffy's new form.

I REPEAT ONE PIECE IS THE GREATEST PIECE OF ART/FICTION/STORYTELLING OF ALL TIME OMFG THE SPOILERS ARE OUT FOR #ONEPIECE1044 AND THEY ARE SO FUCKING GOODI REPEAT ONE PIECE IS THE GREATEST PIECE OF ART/FICTION/STORYTELLING OF ALL TIME OMFG THE SPOILERS ARE OUT FOR #ONEPIECE1044 AND THEY ARE SO FUCKING GOODI REPEAT ONE PIECE IS THE GREATEST PIECE OF ART/FICTION/STORYTELLING OF ALL TIME 🐐 https://t.co/Hsw3CHIwYD

prianna @prncss_hnn ONE PIECE FANDOM IS SCREAMING RN!!!! I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW MASTER ODA PULLED THAT OFF!! THERE’S NO THEORY THEORY NO MI WHO EXPECTED THIS UPDATE. THANK YOU MASTER ODA!!!!! YOU’RE THE BEST <3 #ONEPIECE1044 ONE PIECE FANDOM IS SCREAMING RN!!!! I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW MASTER ODA PULLED THAT OFF!! THERE’S NO THEORY THEORY NO MI WHO EXPECTED THIS UPDATE. THANK YOU MASTER ODA!!!!! YOU’RE THE BEST <3 #ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/yWId93ZEOK

It seems that various theories that fans have come up with about when or how Luffy will obtain Gear 5th were proven wrong. Fans keep going back to the early moments in the manga to scrutinize certain scenes, but Oda always knows how to trick them in the end.

Kayi @KayiZokuOtaku #ONEPIECE1044 I LOVE THE FACT ODA WENT WITH A VERY LUFFY LIKE TRANSFORMATION FOR AWAKENING. NOT GIVING US SOMETHING THAT IS MERLEY BADASS BUT SOMETHING THAT FITS HIS CHARACTER AND GOOFY NATURE. I ABSOLUTE LOVE THIS NEW LUFFY'S LOOK. #ONEPIECE1044 I LOVE THE FACT ODA WENT WITH A VERY LUFFY LIKE TRANSFORMATION FOR AWAKENING. NOT GIVING US SOMETHING THAT IS MERLEY BADASS BUT SOMETHING THAT FITS HIS CHARACTER AND GOOFY NATURE. I ABSOLUTE LOVE THIS NEW LUFFY'S LOOK.

Oda incorporating Luffy's personality into the design of his potential Gear 5th is incredibly important. It signifies the design as a milestone and shows that it is more important than ever before.

(real name of the df: HITO HITO NOMI (HUMAN HUMAN FRUIT) MYTHICAL ZOAN FRUIT MODEL ZIKA)



#ONEPIECE1044 GOMU GOMU NO MI you will always be famous.(real name of the df: HITO HITO NOMI (HUMAN HUMAN FRUIT) MYTHICAL ZOAN FRUIT MODEL ZIKA) GOMU GOMU NO MI you will always be famous.(real name of the df: HITO HITO NOMI (HUMAN HUMAN FRUIT) MYTHICAL ZOAN FRUIT MODEL ZIKA)#ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/uvR2o6kxy9

Minitium @Minitium1 @xerneazs I don't care I'm still calling it the gomu gomu no mi @xerneazs I don't care I'm still calling it the gomu gomu no mi 😭😭😭😭

Gomu Gomu no Mi has been the name of Luffy's devil fruit ever since the beginning of One Piece. Chapter 1044 leaks have shown that his devil fruit is not the Gomu Gomu no Mi but instead the Hito Hito no Mi. This is a sudden change and has some fans mourning the loss of the iconic name.

MY MAN One reason why i got Luffy as my top of the top MC. Even though, he's near death door, beaten over and over a million time, he just wakes up and laugh it off.MY MAN #ONEPIECE1044 One reason why i got Luffy as my top of the top MC. Even though, he's near death door, beaten over and over a million time, he just wakes up and laugh it off. MY MAN #ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/9lPOdSJmnc

Mf laughing his ass off for good reason he just got back up LITERALLY after having been killed that's my MC Mf laughing his ass off for good reason he just got back up LITERALLY after having been killed that's my MC #ONEPIECE1044 #ONEPIECESPOILERS Mf laughing his ass off for good reason he just got back up LITERALLY after having been killed that's my MC 😭🔥 https://t.co/2KBNEE4lm3

The scene in which Luffy got back up after being killed will become one of the most iconic moments in shounen anime and manga history. This same instance has people solidifying the fact that Luffy is their favorite protagonist in all of anime.

Final thoughts

Fans of the manga are incredibly excited for this Sunday. Once the new chapter is released, the series is slated to see an even larger increase in popularity.

Twitter has been blowing up over Oda's crazy spoilers. It is common knowledge that Oda likes to keep One Piece fans on their toes. He keeps giving the fans what they've been craving. The new chapters are packed with scenes giving away past and future events of the series.

