One Piece Episode 1003: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers and more

As unbelievable a number as it is to say, One Piece Episode 1003 releases later this week. Much like time’s arrow, the One Piece anime keeps moving forward, seemingly never faltering or missing a beat.

The One Piece Episode 1003 preview is already out, showing a check-in on characters such as Carrot, Marco, Shinobu and Momonosuke, as well as the Akazaya Nine. The Akazaya are currently locked in battle vs. Kaido and Jack the Drought, so this update is especially appreciated.

One Piece Episode 1003 has an official release date of Saturday, December 11, 2021. In addition to the preview, fans can turn to the equivalent manga chapters for spoilers on what’s to come should they desire to do so.

WARNING: ONE PIECE EPISODE 1003 SPOILERS BELOW

One Piece Episode 1003 poised to showcase the Akazaya Nine vs. Kaido, as well as a very endearing and exciting moment fans everywhere will appreciate

Release date and time and where to watch

One Piece Episode 1003 has an official release date of Saturday, December 11, 2021. Fans can expect the episode to go live on streaming services around 9PM EST once the Japanese broadcast of the episode airs.

Fans can watch One Piece Episode 1003 on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The two anime streaming giants simulcast all episodes, including One Piece Episode 1003, to ensure their immediate and widespread availability for international audiences.

While fans have crashed the streaming sites several times before, these have been for episodes of momentous occasions such as Sanji vs. Luffy or Episode 1000. While Wano is heating up, fans can expect no release delays due to crashes for One Piece Episode 1003.

Spoilers and pacing predictions

Episode 1002 ended with Queen debuting a new weapon using blue bullets as ammunition. In the episode’s closing scenes, viewers see Queen laughing as X Drake has a sudden realization about the bullets. This is the ending panel of page 12 of One Piece Chapter 991.

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow Some scene`s I animated for next week`s One Piece 1003 were used in today`s "next episode preview."

🤗 Some scene`s I animated for next week`s One Piece 1003 were used in today`s "next episode preview."🤗 https://t.co/mrqDef9Ndv

The rest of Chapter 991, and presumably the beginning of One Piece Episode 1003, returns to the Skull Dome Rooftop. This is where the Akazaya Nine are facing off against Kaido and Jack. The anime seems to be adding more combat sequences here between Cat Viper and Dogstorm against Jack based on One Piece Episode 1003’s preview.

Regardless, both the manga and presumably anime then show us Jack being defeated by the two Mink leaders. Kaido then congratulates Jack on his accomplishment, citing the Mink leaders’ strengths as Jack’s reason for failure; as opposed to his own weakness. Kaido then warns the Akazaya that they should run away, before launching a Blast Breath at them.

Suddenly, Kin’emon leaps up and uses Flame Rend to split the Blast Breath in two. The Akazaya then recommit to battle, asking Kaido to end their lives as Oden’s retainers once they take the Yonko’s head in revenge.

While Chapter 991 ends here, One Piece Episode 1003 will presumably play it’s eyecatchers as the halfway point of the episode. Afterwards, One Piece Episode 1003 should adapt the first half of Chapter 992.

This chapter and (based on previews) the second half of One Piece Episode 1003 will open up with a great conversation between Big Mom, Perospero, and Marco. Essentially, Big Mom teases Whitebeard’s death here, as well as Marco’s decision to help the young pirate crew. Marco responds saying everyone from Whitebeard’s crew is now free, visibly angering Big Mom.

Readers then get two quick shots of Carrot running towards Perospero and Luffy and Sanji running towards the rooftop. The audience also sees Yamato catch up to Momonosuke and Shinobu. The chapter then shows Black Maria who says a few lines of dialogue before perspective shifts back to Kaido vs. the Akazaya Nine.

The rest of the chapter stays with Kaido vs. the Akazaya Nine, showing an action sequence which will hopefully be part of One Piece Episode 1003. While the big moment here is too meaningful for fans to spoil, it’d be a shame if One Piece Episode 1003 left it out and forced fans to wait another week to see it. Either way, One Piece Episode 1003 will likely leave off during or at the end of Chapter 992.

In summation

One Piece Episode 1003 seems poised to inject hype back into the One Piece anime audience. Between the killer action sequences coming up and the incredible Akazaya Nine moment which will hopefully be present, One Piece Episode 1003 is shaping up to be exceptional.

While the slow pacing for Episode 1002 was somewhat of a letdown, One Piece Episode 1003 seems poised to correct that problem, given what it can adapt. At the very least, fans can expect One Piece Episode 1003 to provide a great setup for the immediate future of the Wano arc.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both manga and anime fans can show love for the series by supporting One Piece Episode 1003’s official release Saturday, December 11 at 9PM EST on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider