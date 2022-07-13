One Piece fandom feels the hurt after Russian missile destroys a fan's home in Ukraine

The One Piece fandom has been abuzz over the last couple of days, as reports have surfaced that a fellow fan’s home in Ukraine was destroyed by a Russian missile.

It is no surprise that the series has fans all over the world. Being one of the biggest Shonens in anime history, it has an incredibly large fan following with diverse groups of people loving the story, the narrative, as well as the colorful characters that Mangaka Eiichiro Oda brings to the table.

sandman @sandman_AP source: Yesterday, One Piece fan's apartment got destroyed by a missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We can see posters of Ace and Sanji on the wall..source: ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/352… Yesterday, One Piece fan's apartment got destroyed by a missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We can see posters of Ace and Sanji on the wall..😥 source: ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/352… https://t.co/viqlFVb5XE

While there are many instances where the community is at odds with each other, there are moments when the fandom does come together, such as this one.

One Piece fans took to social media to share pictures of the bombed house in Ukraine, where one can see posters of the characters on the wall.

What hurt the community most was the fact that the individual could not see the upcoming ending of the anime, which is heartbreaking, as they have likely been through the whole ride.

One Piece community takes to social media over the bombing of fellow fans’ home

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE



This Residential Building is located in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv and was attacked by a Russian Missiles yesterday. As you can see, there is a One Piece Posters in one of the rooms in this building.



Source: Friendly_Stomach_213 from Reddit This Residential Building is located in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv and was attacked by a Russian Missiles yesterday. As you can see, there is a One Piece Posters in one of the rooms in this building.Source: Friendly_Stomach_213 from Reddit #ONEPIECEThis Residential Building is located in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv and was attacked by a Russian Missiles yesterday. As you can see, there is a One Piece Posters in one of the rooms in this building.Source: Friendly_Stomach_213 from Reddit https://t.co/xm2xSKYPdo

The picture of the house was first reported in a Ukrinform article, which showcased chilling pictures of the bombed homes in Ukraine.

There were multiple pictures of destroyed buildings in the article, with one showing the room of a One Piece fan. There were posters of Sanji, Ace, and Luffy hanging on the wall, along with one from Howl’s Moving Castle.

Trevor Verges Art 👹Yamato Enjoyer👹 @TrevorVerges @sandman_AP I wanna know if this person was able to evacuate or if they survived. I will make them art :( @sandman_AP I wanna know if this person was able to evacuate or if they survived. I will make them art :(

PR311 @PR_311



However the Ace poster looks damn nice, someone know what that one is? @sandman_AP Of course sad, hope no one got hurt or that he/she is already somewhere save.However the Ace poster looks damn nice, someone know what that one is? @sandman_AP Of course sad, hope no one got hurt or that he/she is already somewhere save.However the Ace poster looks damn nice, someone know what that one is?

From the Twitter posts and the comments, it was great to see the community coming together and talking about the situation, hoping that the fan was safe and made it out of the ongoing situation unharmed.

mynn:) @mynnsyko @sandman_AP I hope s/he gets to witness the ending of op. Hope everyone there is safe! @sandman_AP I hope s/he gets to witness the ending of op. Hope everyone there is safe!

The Ukraine and Russian conflict has been a rather sensitive issue for months, with the situation escalating quite a bit.

Eco @EcoWOLFrb @sandman_AP Hopefully they're OK. I can't stand the thought of fans dying before the series ends @sandman_AP Hopefully they're OK. I can't stand the thought of fans dying before the series ends

With the anime entering its final arc, fans are definitely looking forward to seeing how Oda will wrap up the series, which has been going strong for over two decades.

It is one of the longest-running Shonen series, and many in the fandom feel that it will be quite a shame if long-standing gans are not able to see the story conclude.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far