One Piece fandom feels the hurt after Russian missile destroys a fan's home in Ukraine

The One Piece fandom has been abuzz over the last couple of days, as reports have surfaced that a fellow fan’s home in Ukraine was destroyed by a Russian missile.
It is no surprise that the series has fans all over the world. Being one of the biggest Shonens in anime history, it has an incredibly large fan following with diverse groups of people loving the story, the narrative, as well as the colorful characters that Mangaka Eiichiro Oda brings to the table.
While there are many instances where the community is at odds with each other, there are moments when the fandom does come together, such as this one.
One Piece fans took to social media to share pictures of the bombed house in Ukraine, where one can see posters of the characters on the wall.
What hurt the community most was the fact that the individual could not see the upcoming ending of the anime, which is heartbreaking, as they have likely been through the whole ride.
One Piece community takes to social media over the bombing of fellow fans’ home
The picture of the house was first reported in a Ukrinform article, which showcased chilling pictures of the bombed homes in Ukraine.
There were multiple pictures of destroyed buildings in the article, with one showing the room of a One Piece fan. There were posters of Sanji, Ace, and Luffy hanging on the wall, along with one from Howl’s Moving Castle.
From the Twitter posts and the comments, it was great to see the community coming together and talking about the situation, hoping that the fan was safe and made it out of the ongoing situation unharmed.
The Ukraine and Russian conflict has been a rather sensitive issue for months, with the situation escalating quite a bit.
With the anime entering its final arc, fans are definitely looking forward to seeing how Oda will wrap up the series, which has been going strong for over two decades.
It is one of the longest-running Shonen series, and many in the fandom feel that it will be quite a shame if long-standing gans are not able to see the story conclude.