After Dragon Ball, Naruto fans ridicule One Piece fandom over Luffy's Red Roc

Over the weekend, One Piece and Dragon Ball fans engaged in a contentious discussion about iconic techniques employed in both the series, and it appears that Naruto fans have now joined the discussion as well.

The debate began between the One Piece and Dragon Ball fandoms when a tweet was sent out claiming Luffy’s Red Roc to be more iconic than Goku’s Kamehameha. While many One Piece fans and even the original poster themselves highlighted the tweet as bait, Dragon Ball fans and, now seemingly, Naruto fans have taken the matter very seriously.

Follow along as this article breaks down the origins and latest developments of this heated topic between the three fandoms.

One Piece fan’s bait tweet goes viral, starts something akin to a war of words with Dragon Ball, Naruto fandoms

The debate

DoffyGlasses @doffyglasses Luffy's Red roc is now definitely more iconic than Kamehameha and has surpassed the goku legacy Luffy's Red roc is now definitely more iconic than Kamehameha and has surpassed the goku legacy https://t.co/G6xAfKAukQ

As mentioned, the debate started when a bait tweet was posted from a One Piece fan account claiming Luffy’s Red Roc move to be more iconic than Goku’s Kamehameha. The take sparked an array of responses from Dragon Ball fans, who decided to engage with the tweet and its implied meaning seriously.

Vansh 👑 @im_soul_reaper @doffyglasses No way someone in their right mind would believe this @doffyglasses No way someone in their right mind would believe this

While that initial debate has since settled down, fans of the Naruto series and its spinoff Boruto series have also decided to join in the fun. They’re now posting moments from their own franchise which they claim to be more iconic than Luffy’s Red Roc, doing so in what appears to be a somewhat serious manner.

Storm @KingStormTop1 naruto sixth path Sage mode and rasengan is more iconic than any luffy's attacks and transformations naruto sixth path Sage mode and rasengan is more iconic than any luffy's attacks and transformations 😭 https://t.co/FXGjLGZZEr

One fan tweeted out that the Rasengan and Six Paths Sage mode which Naruto uses in the eponymous series is more iconic than any of Luffy’s moves or transformations. It looks like fans of the shinobi-combat series are agreeing with the take, while others argue that Goku is the only truly amazing character out of the three.

Pranish_W @Coder_k24 Just naruto running is more iconic than luffy's attacks and transformations Just naruto running is more iconic than luffy's attacks and transformations 😭 https://t.co/Qcrz5xqnSt

Another fan of Naruto tweeted out that the Naruto run itself is more iconic than Luffy’s attacks and transformations. Hilariously, this take may be somewhat true, given how pop-culture-esque the Naruto run became upon the series’ initial landfall in the United States and other, non-Asian countries.

dasien @dasiennn Sasuke's sharingans are unironically more iconic than anything Luffy has ever done Sasuke's sharingans are unironically more iconic than anything Luffy has ever done 😭💀💀 https://t.co/qMDjlE9tnT

Yet another tweet claims Sasuke’s various Sharingans are more iconic than “anything Luffy has ever done,” garnering near-universal support in the replies. While also likely true, this marks yet another Naruto fan who doesn’t realize that the initial take was meant to stir controversy and rile up fans of other series.

Boruto 💫 @real_Boruto_EN Boruto crying is way more iconic than Luffy's red roc Boruto crying is way more iconic than Luffy's red roc 😭 https://t.co/E3Rz3BnJof

The last major tweet to contribute to this series of comparisons, and likely the funniest, is one which compares the iconically bad scene of Boruto crying to Luffy’s Red Roc. Expectedly and hilariously, the tweet claims Boruto’s crying to be more iconic than the rubber pirate’s latest and greatest move.

MBDTF 🗡️ @Kyorak_u Naruto clears @dasiennn I'm loving this superiority of Naruto over One PieceNaruto clears @dasiennn I'm loving this superiority of Naruto over One Piece 😹 Naruto clears

The Naruto and Dragon Ball fandoms have almost universally supported these interpretations and criticised any that give Luffy an advantage. As expected of the anime community, the tiniest of sparks can create a flaming uproar across all of social media, which is exactly what has happened here.

jjexpress2200 @jjexpress2200 @Coder_k24 Ngl I was the kid that was running like Naruto in kindergarten and first grade @Coder_k24 Ngl I was the kid that was running like Naruto in kindergarten and first grade 💀

Interestingly enough, and being further indicative of the initial take being trolling, the One Piece fandom has yet to engage in any debates or discussions following the initial tweet. Dragon Ball and Naruto fans have dominated the discussions that have been trending on social media in the last few hours.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

