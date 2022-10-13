One Piece Film: Red continues to rule the Japanese box office

Toei Animation's One Piece Film: Red has remained at the top of the Japanese box office for the tenth weekend in a row. It is the franchise's fifteenth film. Toei released it in Japan on August 6, 2022, on 495 regular theaters and 27 IMAX screens. This is the first time this has happened for a One Piece film.

With 12.08 million tickets sold, the film's total domestic gross in Japan has reached 16.776 billion yen (114.7 million USD). Even on its tenth weekend, the film grossed 230 million yen (1.57 million USD), from 167,000 admissions.

This not only makes the film the highest-grossing One Piece film ever, but also the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2022, having overtaken Top Gun: Maverick. It is also the eleventh highest grossing film of all time in Japan, trailing only Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, it only needs 500 million yen to take the tenth place.

The film is currently ranked sixth on the anime box office list, behind Howl's Moving Castle. It is also the 15th most successful Japanese film of all time.

One Piece Film: Red has second-largest two-day opening weekend in Japanese film history

Since its release, the film has received rave reviews and made a lot of money. The film was released on a weekend, and it had the best opening weekend in August in Japan, as well as the biggest weekend box office of 2022 thus far.

One Piece Film: Red (Image via Toei Animation)

This was the highest-ever opening weekend for distributor Toei Company and the second-largest two-day opening weekend in Japanese film history. In the first two days itself, it sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (approximately 16.7 million USD). It is only the second film in Japanese history to gross more than 1 billion yen two days in a row.

Toei earned over 22 billion yen in revenue in 2022, with much of the credit going to One Piece Film: Red, making it the studio's best year yet. Toei's previous highest-earning box office year was 2009, when it earned 17.98 billion yen (about 123 million USD).

It remains to be seen how much more money the film earns.

Toei Animation's future plans

Uta as seen in One Piece Film: Red (Image via Toei Animation)

As per the announcements made on October 11, 2022, Toei is now set to host additional screenings and re-release the film in Japan with commentary by Mangaka Eiichiro Oda. Oda served as the film's general producer and supervisor, and the film's director, Goro Taniguchi.

The film has already been released in a number of countries, including France, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and India. It will be released in Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Germany on October 13, 2022.

Crunchyroll will release the film in English-speaking countries beginning with Australia and New Zealand on November 3, 2022, followed by the United States and Canada on November 4, 2022.

