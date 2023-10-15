One Piece flag at a Palestine rally has the internet speechless

On October 14, 2023, a video showing a One Piece Straw Hats pirate flag present at a rally for Palestine was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). The reactions of denizens of the site ranged from support for the flag to finding it disrespectful, with some saying One Piece is actually really popular in Palestine.

There are times when levity is needed during traumatic events, like those currently ongoing in Palestine and Israel. Holding up a One Piece flag during a Palestine rally isn't one of them, as even some people on Twitter seemed to agree.

The key word is some, as others took the opportunity to put in takes, fanart, and edits that are brazenly offensive.

Disclaimer: This article concerns reactions to current and ongoing events in the Middle East and may contain mentions of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Viewer discretion is advised. The opinions presented represent only the Twitter denizens who posted them.

One Piece Straw Hat flag appears at Palestine Rally, sparks chaos on Twitter

For those unaware, the One Piece flag in question belongs to the Straw Hat crew, the protagonists of the story. As pirates, they fight to obtain the One Piece but likewise for freedom against the tyrannical yoke of the World Government and genocidal pirate emperors like Kaidou and Big Mom.

Some Twitter denizens pointed out that One Piece is everywhere in Palestine, from food trucks to its own restaurant and murals on walls. At least to some, it makes sense why something that would normally be seen as tonally clashing is seen as fitting given the themes of the story.

More extreme versions of this sentiment, akin to the second tweet above equating Israel to the World Government, will not be posted here as they go heavily into antisemitic stereotypes and dog whistles. Instead, there are a few more showing the flag bearer in question and the orator acknowledging it in a moment of levity.

There are others, however, that go even further into the idea that Luffy would be 100% pro-Palestine, including destroying an Israeli flag. There are more than a few that swing the opposite way, stating that Luffy wouldn't support terrorism and that the people saying that are hypocrites, which will also not be posted.

Nuance tends to be lost on social media, and this is no exception. For every other tweet that posits the idea that Luffy would be on the side of the Palestinian people, meaning against the violence committed by groups like Hamas, the Israeli government and its military, there are others that equate Israel and Palestine wholesale with the villains and heroes from One Piece.

At least two tweets, in particular, equate oppressive characters like Kaidou and Orochi with the United States and Israel. Others depict Hamas as Orochi or the World Government as the United Nations. It's entirely inappropriate on all ends and has been pointed out by others on Twitter.

The only tweet with any semblance of humor on the situation that doesn't veer into the offensive is a tweet that states that Zoro must've gotten lost again and accidentally wandered into there. Roronoa Zoro is known for having an awful sense of direction in One Piece.

The point being that, well-meaning or not, there's a time and place for levity or disappearing into an obsession if one is able to after a traumatic event. There are times when making people laugh or smile can be helpful, even with something simple like a pirate flag from a popular anime.

There are other times, however, when it's inappropriate and doesn't help the situation. Anime things finding ways into unexpected places are usually good for a laugh, like Gojo in a science exam, but serious political matters deserve to be treated as such. The fact that social media ran with it doesn't help matters.

At the end of the day, unfolding tragedies are not spectator sports. Twitter and the fandom at large would do well to treat these events with the utmost consideration and seriousness they deserve to be treated with, not as an invitation for fandom wars.

