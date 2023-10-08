Jujutsu Kaisen makes its way into Brazilian science exams in ways Gojo fans never imagined

Anime making its way into the mainstream isn't new, but Jujutsu Kaisen, alongside others like Attack on Titan, has been showing up in a lot of places recently. From movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to the Shibuya Subway system featuring a mural to celebrate the anime adaptation of the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen is gaining recognition from all sorts of places.

The recognition is so great that it showed up in the most random of places recently. In a Brazilian science exam, a question involving calculating the kinetic energy of the ability of Satoru Gojo's Hollow Purple technique namedropped both Gojo and Jujutsu Kaisen, and people on X (formerly Twitter) went wild over it.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo shows up on a Brazilian science exam, to much surprise

The aforementioned exam, featuring Gojo and the translated question (Image via Twitter/X/@yakipacks)

As mentioned in the introduction, anime has become more mainstream than it ever has been over the past 50 years since it began coming overseas. South America especially has a huge anime audience, ever since older anime like Saint Seiya, Captain Tsubasa, and Doraemon were exported there. The biggest attraction that exploded onto the scene in the 1990s was Dragon Ball.

To see something as recent as Jujutsu Kaisen on a science exam is still a surprise. The question, translated on the tweet, involved calculating the kinetic energy produced from Hollow Purple and included a small manga panel of Gojo. It originated from a TikTok video, sourced in the screenshot. The question even included a manga panel of Satoru Gojo for a visual aid.

Tweet reaction screen grab (Image via Twitter/JocQBarnesJr)

The reactions were similarly humorous; people reacted differently to the question. Some people decided to try to solve the equation given to them; one person posted a video of a massive Gojo mural with a Megumin figure facing it; and others just laughed or were amused by the fact that something as recent as Jujutsu Kaisen showed up in a science exam.

One person pointed out that it's one way to hold kids' attention and help them learn. Using examples like Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer in some cases that plenty of students relate to, they can understand and put the question in perspective. Examples have included using Pokémon or Yu-Gi-Oh! for math problems. It's one way in which anime can be used in education.

Still, others have stated how they'd do that as a teacher since they recall how boring school was. Even something as simple as an anime reference or using it on a test can make people pay attention, and it's a good example of how anime has gotten into the mainstream after mostly being considered niche.

Anime is popular and will continue to be as the years roll on. In North America, anime icons like Goku and Pikachu are part of the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade. In South America, anime like Dragon Ball Super has been screened for over 10,000 live attendees.

Considering someone as recently popular as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen can show up in a Brazilian science exam, it's clear anime is becoming more accepted and mainstream by audiences outside Japan.

